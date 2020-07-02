e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor celebrates as her film I Hate Luv Storys turns 10, thanks team for making the journey ‘fun and effortless’

Sonam Kapoor celebrates as her film I Hate Luv Storys turns 10, thanks team for making the journey ‘fun and effortless’

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to talk about her film, I Hate Luv Storys, as it completed 10 years.

bollywood Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nivedita Mishra
Asian News International | Posted by Nivedita Mishra
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan’s I Hate Luv Storys released in 2010.
Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan’s I Hate Luv Storys released in 2010.
         

The romantic comedy film I Hate Luv Storys, starring Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan in the lead, has completed 10 years of its release on Thursday. The Neerja actor, celebrated the one decade mark of her “magical” film by sharing on Instagram the multiple behind-the-scenes pictures from the movie set.

I Hate Luv Storys, released in 2010 and was directed by Punit Malhotra. It was a remarkable hit in Sonam Kapoor’s acting career. The actor thanked the whole cast and crew of the movie for making the journey “fun, exciting and effortless”.

Sonam Kapoor also shared pictures as her Instagram stories.
Sonam Kapoor also shared pictures as her Instagram stories.

Sharing a video on the occasion, she wrote: “Can’t believe it’s been 10 years of this magical film already! I want to thank the entire team of I Hate Love Stories for making the journey fun, exciting and effortless!@dharmamovies @imrankhan @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @apoorva1972.”

 

Also read: Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli: ‘During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together’

A commercial success, the plot of the movie revolves around Simran (Sonam Kapoor) who is in awe with the idea of love, while Jay (Imran Khan) rubbishes the concept of love stories. A fresh pair on screen, the duo’s chemistry in the film was appreciated by many at the time of its release.

Produced by Dharma Productions, the movie also had a collection of soulful songs including Sadka, Bin Tere and Bahara. Shreya Goshal who sung the song Bahara also won an award for best female playback singer in the Star Screen Awards in 2011.

The movie was partially shot in New Zealand and has captured picturesque locations of Queenstown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sensex closes 429 points higher, Nifty tops 10,550 level on widespread buying
Sensex closes 429 points higher, Nifty tops 10,550 level on widespread buying
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients
India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients
Centre’s notice over bungalow revives Priyanka Gandhi’s Lucknow plan
Centre’s notice over bungalow revives Priyanka Gandhi’s Lucknow plan
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before woman
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before woman
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In