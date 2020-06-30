e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor responds to new flu strain with ‘pandemic potential’: ‘Had a version of swine flu, wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy’

Sonam Kapoor responds to new flu strain with ‘pandemic potential’: ‘Had a version of swine flu, wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy’

Actor Sonam Kapoor has said that as a survivor of a version of swine flu, she wouldn’t wish it on her worst enemy.

bollywood Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sonam Kapoor contracted the swine flu in 2015.
Sonam Kapoor contracted the swine flu in 2015.
         

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who contracted a version of the swine flu in 2015, has reacted to news of a new strain of the flu having been discovered in China. Sonam took to her Instagram stories and wrote that she wishes this development isn’t true.

“I’ve had a version of the swine flu...I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve gone through. I hope this isn’t true,” she wrote, attaching a BBC news story.

Hindustantimes

The new type of swine is said to have pandemic potential, according to researchers. The new virus is a descendent of the 2009 virus that caused the H1N1 pandemic, and has “all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus,” according to a study, published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). The report said it is not an immediate problem, but has “all the hallmarks” of being highly adapted to infect humans.

Sonam contracted the virus in 2015. She was about to begin the shoot of Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo in Gujarat, when she complained of mild fever, cough and cold. She was airlifted to Mumbai. “Sonam Kapoor, who was being treated at the Sterling hospital for swine flu infection has been taken to Mumbai today by an air-ambulance,” the hospital’s medical director had told PTI. She reportedly contracted the disease from her trainer.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor lashes out at people harassing Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘girlfriend, ex-girlfriend’

The actor in recent weeks has been on the receiving end of trolling, following her comments on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sonam shared screengrabs of the abuse she has been receiving on social media, and enforced restrictions on her accessibility on Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
‘Not able to cope’: Bengal sends SOS to Centre, seeks nod to run Metro trains
‘Not able to cope’: Bengal sends SOS to Centre, seeks nod to run Metro trains
Terror launch pads across LoC active, but we are ready, says J-K DGP
Terror launch pads across LoC active, but we are ready, says J-K DGP
‘Demographic genocide’: China cuts Uighur births with IUDs, abortion, sterilisation
‘Demographic genocide’: China cuts Uighur births with IUDs, abortion, sterilisation
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
Bombay HC suspends FIRs against Arnab Goswami, says ‘prima facie no case’
Bombay HC suspends FIRs against Arnab Goswami, says ‘prima facie no case’
‘Rohit Sharma probably among top 3 or 5 openers of all time’
‘Rohit Sharma probably among top 3 or 5 openers of all time’
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In