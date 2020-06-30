Sonam Kapoor responds to new flu strain with ‘pandemic potential’: ‘Had a version of swine flu, wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy’

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:06 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who contracted a version of the swine flu in 2015, has reacted to news of a new strain of the flu having been discovered in China. Sonam took to her Instagram stories and wrote that she wishes this development isn’t true.

“I’ve had a version of the swine flu...I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve gone through. I hope this isn’t true,” she wrote, attaching a BBC news story.

The new type of swine is said to have pandemic potential, according to researchers. The new virus is a descendent of the 2009 virus that caused the H1N1 pandemic, and has “all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus,” according to a study, published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). The report said it is not an immediate problem, but has “all the hallmarks” of being highly adapted to infect humans.

Sonam contracted the virus in 2015. She was about to begin the shoot of Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo in Gujarat, when she complained of mild fever, cough and cold. She was airlifted to Mumbai. “Sonam Kapoor, who was being treated at the Sterling hospital for swine flu infection has been taken to Mumbai today by an air-ambulance,” the hospital’s medical director had told PTI. She reportedly contracted the disease from her trainer.

The actor in recent weeks has been on the receiving end of trolling, following her comments on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sonam shared screengrabs of the abuse she has been receiving on social media, and enforced restrictions on her accessibility on Instagram.

