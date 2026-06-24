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Imtiaz Ali calls Main Vaapas Aaunga ‘child of Gadar and Lagaan’, dismisses Vedang Raina-Sharvari comparisons

Main Vaapas Aaunga is poised to surpass ₹50 crore in global box office earnings. The film stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. 

Jun 24, 2026 07:07 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Imtiaz Ali is currently enjoying the success of his latest movie Main Vaapas Aaunga, which, despite a slow start, gained momentum at the box office thanks to the love showered on the film by audiences and strong word-of-mouth promotion. While the film stars stalwart Naseeruddin Shah, in a recent interaction, Imtiaz was asked about comparisons being made between actors Sharvari and Vedang Raina.

'Acting is not like boxing'

A still from Main Vaapas Aaunga.

The director was quick to dismiss these comparisons and even went on to say that he hasn't seen better co-actors than them. Speaking to NDTV, Imtiaz Ali said, "Acting is not like boxing. It's not a competition. People act with each other, and not against each other. Both the actors are being praised. Some have liked Vedang's work more, some have liked Sharvari more. But as a director, the scenes were really good when these two (Sharvari and Vedang) were together. I haven't seen a better team of co-actors in my career. Sharvari and Vedang have been there for each other as a team."

'It is child of Gadar and Lagaan'

Imtiaz also spoke about his film and called it a child of iconic films like Gadar and Lagaan. He said, "There's something magical in it. In a way, Main Vaapas Aaunga is the child of Gadar and Lagaan. This has the same period and history that those two films have... I congratulate the makers and the teams of both Gadar and Lagaan."

Sharvari also expressed gratitude and wrote, "I don’t know if there’s a greater feeling than seeing something you poured your heart into find a place in other people’s hearts. The messages, the videos, the tears, the conversations, the love… I’ve been reading and watching all of it, often with tears in my own eyes. 🥹 Every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre. Seeing so many of you connect with Main Vaapas Aaunga the way you have has been incredibly humbling. Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love."

Main Vaapas Aaunga is now set to cross the 50 crore mark in worldwide gross box office collections.

 
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