Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Imtiaz Ali: Each time I visit the college, I see they have changed it for the worse
bollywood

Imtiaz Ali: Each time I visit the college, I see they have changed it for the worse

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who recently visited his alma mater, Hindu College, in Delhi University, talks about resenting the changes within his college. He adds that now he has begun to accept these changes as inevitable.
By Anjuri Nayar Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently visited his alma mater, Hindu College in DU’s North Campus. (Photo: Instagram)

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who was recently in the Capital for the 99th Foundation Day celebrations of Delhi University, had planned a clandestine visit to his alma mater, Hindu College. But, once he entered campus he couldn’t stop himself from spending time there, and was soon discovered!

“I had no plan of visiting Hindu College but as it happens, I was in the area and thought I’ll sneak in quietly and have a look around. This time not even take or post any pictures of it, and keep the visit to myself. However, so was not to be because once I saw the college, I took more and more time and finally was discovered by the vice principal and the principal and then I took pictures,” he smiles.

His days at the college, where he pursued English Hons are special to him, so much so that it almost made him feel resentful towards the way the college has changed over the years. But this time was different, says the 50-year-old, adding, “Each time I visit the college, I see that they have changed it for the worse. This time I realised there was nothing to resent because change is inevitable, and the college and the university are not making changes for the worse. it’s just different from how I remembered it back in my day. I also realised that the more important thing inside me and with the college and campus will never change, those are eternal. I am proud to be part of Delhi University!”

RELATED STORIES
While touring his college, Imtiaz Ali checked out the auditorium where he used to perform theatre during his graduation days, and posted its pictures on his Insta. (Photo: Instagram)

In the current situation where the campus has shifted online, Ali is of the opinion that virtual classes are no way to educate the students. “It is unfortunate that education has become online because of the pandemic, but I’m sure that this time will pass soon and we will be back to taking classes (physically). I congratulate and wish all the best to Delhi University as it plans to go systematically for in-person classes [as part of the phased reopening]. With the correct mentality about safety precautions, I am sure they will be able to make the classes more and more in person,” he adds.

Ask if we will get to see glimpses of DU or Hindu College in his upcoming projects, and the director, who has earlier shot in the varsity for his film Rockstar (2011), states: “I don’t have immediate plans of shooting or placing work in DU in the immediate future. But hopefully soon… I would like to say that there are so many incidents that feature in my stories and movies, which have inspiration from the time I spent in DU. Hindu College in Delhi University is always resplendent upon my works.”

Author tweets @anjuri

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's parents graced same magazine cover

Priyanka calls herself ‘mirchi’, says she'd ‘bite people’s heads off’ pre-Nick

Sara Ali Khan shares new pics from Maldives vacation as she poses in a bikini

'Shahid Kapoor will do it better': Nani thinks he'll be outdone in Jersey remake
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP