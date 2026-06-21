Imtiaz Ali is ‘overwhelmed’ by Main Vaapas Aaunga doubling its box office haul on second Friday: ‘Thoda hairaan hoon’

Main Vaapas Aaunga has risen like a phoenix from the ashes. The romantic drama by Imtiaz Ali had been written off after a dismal first weekend, in which it earned only ₹5 crore net in India. But word of mouth saw the film first gain during the weekdays and then register a huge 130% jump on its second Friday. Now, the film looks poised for a strong second weekend. And Imtiaz is over the moon.

Imtiaz Ali overwhelmed by response to Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali with Vedang Raina, Sharvari and other actors on Main Vaapas Aaunga set.(Photo: Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The filmmaker is in Delhi currently, where he made a surprise visit to theatres screening his film on Friday, much to the delight of the audiences. On the sidelines of one such visit, Imtiaz spoke to ANI and addressed the film's changed fortunes.

“Pehle jis din Friday ko film release hui thi, aur aaj ek hafte baad phir Friday hai, toh collection pehle Friday se shayad double hai. To yeh sab janta ki wajah se hi hua hai, word of mouth ki wajah se hi hua hai. Overwhelming feeling hai, bahut khushi ki baat hai, thoda hairaan bhi hoon, bahut khushi ho rahi hai aur main janta ka bahut aabhar vyakt karta hoon (On the day the film was released last Friday, and now a week later on Friday again, the collections are almost double compared to the opening Friday. This has all happened because of the audience, due to strong word of mouth. It is an overwhelming feeling, a matter of great joy, and I am also a bit surprised. I am very happy, and I express my heartfelt gratitude to the audience),” Imtiaz said.

Main Vaapas Aaunga's resurgence

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, Main Vaapas Aaunga had a less-than-auspicious start at the box office, opening at just ₹1.15 crore net and earning ₹5.50 crore net in its opening weekend. After Monday, it showed growth and held its own during the weekdays. But it was the second Friday when Main Vaapas Aunga turned the tables. The film earned ₹4.30 crore net on the day, a 130% jump from its Friday collections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, Main Vaapas Aaunga had a less-than-auspicious start at the box office, opening at just ₹1.15 crore net and earning ₹5.50 crore net in its opening weekend. After Monday, it showed growth and held its own during the weekdays. But it was the second Friday when Main Vaapas Aunga turned the tables. The film earned ₹4.30 crore net on the day, a 130% jump from its Friday collections. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Consequently, theatres and cinema chains across India are now adding shows for the film due to increased audience demand. That Main Vaapas Aaunga has done this despite the release of Cocktail 2 this weekend is a testament to its renewed interest among the audiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consequently, theatres and cinema chains across India are now adding shows for the film due to increased audience demand. That Main Vaapas Aaunga has done this despite the release of Cocktail 2 this weekend is a testament to its renewed interest among the audiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film hit the theatres on June 12.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON