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Imtiaz Ali says Bollywood isn’t as ‘mean’ as people think after Alia Bhatt supports his film Main Vaapas Aaunga

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali defends Bollywood against criticism of a lack of support, highlighting Alia Bhatt's promotion of his film Main Vaapas Aaunga.

May 28, 2026 06:07 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood has often been criticised for allegedly not supporting one another’s films. However, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali believes the industry is widely misunderstood. The director recently praised Alia Bhatt for promoting his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga on social media and said gestures like these prove that there is genuine warmth and affection within the film fraternity.

Imtiaz Ali says Bollywood is not that mean

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Alia Bhatt supporting Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Imtiaz and Alia Bhatt previously worked together on Highway, a film widely considered a turning point in Alia’s career. Recently, the actor showed her support for Imtiaz’s upcoming project by creating a reel on the film’s song Maskara. Speaking about the gesture, Imtiaz reflected on how the film industry is often “misinterpreted”.

In a chat with Free Press Journal, he said, “Itne hum log mean hai hie nahi (We are not actually that mean). Look at what she has done. She had no reason to do it. It’s not like she simply forwarded something. She genuinely did something because she felt like it.”

The filmmaker further added, “All of us are part of this surrogate family situation. We are all drifters and dreamers who want to make great films, want our films to succeed, and also want others to thrive and prosper. We want to show love to each other as well. What Alia has done is actually representative of how the film industry really is. There is a lot of love that people have for one another.”

Ektaa further applauded Diljit Dosanjh’s restrained performance, described Vedang Raina as a “surprise package”, and also praised the performances of Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah.

 
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