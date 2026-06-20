Imtiaz Ali slams women who say they are 'comfortable' in burqa and parda: 'You have become victimised in your mind'

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has taken a dim view of those who feel ‘comfortable’ while wearing the burqa or being in a purdah, two pieces of clothing he associates with a degeneration and regression in society. In a recent interview, the filmmaker said that those who feel comfortable in these are ‘victimised’ internally.

Imtiaz Ali on burqa and parda

Imtiaz Ali has talked about patriarchy in a recent interview.

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Imtiaz, whose Partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga recently released, spoke to Samdish Bhatia on his podcast, where the conversation ranged from the Partition to patriarchy. At one point, the filmmaker said, “I don't like when someone says ‘I am comfortable in my Burqa. I am comfortable in my parda’. It's a degenerated society; if you feel like this, it's not okay. It means that you have become so victimised in your mind, I don't know how.”

As the host agreed, but added that different communities have different rules, and he cannot stop somebody from doing what they want to. “Nai tokne wali baat nai hai (It’s not about stopping someone),” Imtiaz responded, “But the people around me, my thinking is not that I am stopping someone or I am going to someone's house and talking. But there should be tolerance, moderation. See, my latest thought is that where have the moderates gone? Nowadays, everyone is extreme. Dialogue has become difficult. I am not your enemy.”

Imtiaz Ali’s latest film

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{{^usCountry}} Imtiaz has recently been in the news courtesy of his acclaimed film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The tearjerker stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in key roles. The romantic drama, which spans two timelines, tells the story of a man on his deathbed being haunted by the love he lost during the Partition almost eight decades ago. Main Vaapas Aaunga has been praised for its sensitive storytelling, music, and performances, particularly that of the veteran Naseeruddin Shah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Imtiaz has recently been in the news courtesy of his acclaimed film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The tearjerker stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in key roles. The romantic drama, which spans two timelines, tells the story of a man on his deathbed being haunted by the love he lost during the Partition almost eight decades ago. Main Vaapas Aaunga has been praised for its sensitive storytelling, music, and performances, particularly that of the veteran Naseeruddin Shah. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the critical acclaim did not translate into immediate box-office success. Main Vaapas Aaunga started slow at the ticket window, only to find a second lease of life after Monday as word of mouth grew. The film earned just over ₹14 crore net domestically in its first week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the critical acclaim did not translate into immediate box-office success. Main Vaapas Aaunga started slow at the ticket window, only to find a second lease of life after Monday as word of mouth grew. The film earned just over ₹14 crore net domestically in its first week. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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