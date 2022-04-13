Imtiaz Ali talks about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, says 'no one more similar'

Ahead of actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, director Imtiaz Ali has revealed that the duo is very much similar as they are 'aligned in thought'. In a new interview, he said that even before the couple got friendly with each other, 'there was a kind of affinity'. Imtiaz Ali also expressed his happiness that they are together now but added that he won't say anything further, hinting at their reported wedding. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding present from Brahmastra team is out. Watch video of their on-set romance)

As per reports, the pre-wedding festivities of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to start on Wednesday with the mehendi ceremony, followed by a sangeet ceremony on Thursday. The wedding is reported to take place on April 15. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have already been decorated with bright lights.

Speaking with Times Of India, Imtiaz said, “Amongst the actors that I have worked with, there is no one more similar than Ranbir and Alia. To be alike as actors, you have to be alike as people as well. You need to be aligned in thought, and that’s the case with these two. Even before Ranbir and Alia got friendly with each other, there was a kind of affinity I saw in both of them because they were so alike.

He added, "I have had the privilege of working with Alia in Highway and Ranbir in Rockstar and Tamasha, and I can say that there are no actors like these two. The fact that Ranbir and Alia are together, gives me immense happiness and pleasure. I am not going to say more (smiles), but I am extremely happy that people like that are grouping together. They are the purest form of actors that I have seen in my life.”

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz's show Dr Arora is set to premiere on SonyLIV soon. Billed as a dramedy, the show is directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar. Dr Arora stars Kumud Mishra, Gaurav Parajuli, Vivek Mushran, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malvade, Sandeepa Dhar, and Shekhar Suman. The show is produced by Mohit Choudhary. Imtiaz's last film was Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. It released in 2020.

