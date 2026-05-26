Imtiaz Ali writes to Deepika Padukone after calling her 'good girl image' a facade: 'You might misunderstand but...'
Imtiaz Ali wrote a ‘disclaimer’ after he called Deepika Padukone's ‘good girl image’ a facade in a recent interview.
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has had to issue a clarification to actor Deepika Padukone after he called her ‘good girl image’ a facade in a recent interview. Imtiaz, who has directed Deepika in two films, called his remarks ‘wannabe fun’, and addressed Deepika in a long note shared on social media.
Imtiaz Ali clarifies to Deepika
On Monday, Imtiaz shared a screengrab of a news article about his remarks on Deepika. “Imtiaz Ali’s remarks on Deepika Padukone spark controversy online,” read the headline of the piece. Alongside, Imtiaz wrote a note addressing Deepika, “My dearest and loveliest @deepikapadukone, you are my pal, my buddy, my safe option for humour, I think you will never misunderstand my wannabe fun remarks because you more than anyone else know how much I love you, admire you, understand you, appreciate you. But I have been told you might misunderstand and be hurt so I am telling you pl don't. To be mean to you is janam mein to possible nahin hai (is not possible in this life).”
Imtiaz added that he did not want to write the ‘disclaimer’ but did not want to leave things to chance. “I never thought I would write such a disclaimer to you, but it's been a while, and I didn't want to take a chance. Wish you the best and love always,” the filmmaker added.
What Imtiaz said about Deepika{{/usCountry}}
What Imtiaz said about Deepika{{/usCountry}}
Earlier this week, in an interaction with News 18, Imtiaz had addressed Deepika’s off-screen image and how it contrasted with her character in the 2012 film Cocktail. “Veronica is so different from what Deepika’s image was at that point in time. But since I had been in the room and attended parties with her, I know how crazy and wild she can be, even though she was otherwise projecting a very ‘good girl’ image at that time. Now people have seen through the facade. So I thought it would be quite a new thing for Deepika to do. I knew that emotional ground exists, so that was exciting,” he said.
About Imtiaz Ali and Deepika Padukone{{/usCountry}}
Earlier this week, in an interaction with News 18, Imtiaz had addressed Deepika’s off-screen image and how it contrasted with her character in the 2012 film Cocktail. “Veronica is so different from what Deepika’s image was at that point in time. But since I had been in the room and attended parties with her, I know how crazy and wild she can be, even though she was otherwise projecting a very ‘good girl’ image at that time. Now people have seen through the facade. So I thought it would be quite a new thing for Deepika to do. I knew that emotional ground exists, so that was exciting,” he said.
About Imtiaz Ali and Deepika Padukone{{/usCountry}}
Deepika first worked with Imtiaz in the 2009 romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The actor and director collaborated again in the 2015 film Tamasha, also starring Ranbir Kapoor. Imtiaz Ali is currently awaiting the release of his new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The period drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah. It will release in theatres on June 12. Deepika, meanwhile, has two releases lined up - King opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka opposite Allu Arjun.
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