Imtiaz Ali writes to Deepika Padukone after calling her 'good girl image' a facade: 'You might misunderstand but...'

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has had to issue a clarification to actor Deepika Padukone after he called her ‘good girl image’ a facade in a recent interview. Imtiaz, who has directed Deepika in two films, called his remarks ‘wannabe fun’, and addressed Deepika in a long note shared on social media.

Imtiaz Ali clarifies to Deepika

Imtiaz Ali has directed Deepika Padukone in Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha.

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On Monday, Imtiaz shared a screengrab of a news article about his remarks on Deepika. “Imtiaz Ali’s remarks on Deepika Padukone spark controversy online,” read the headline of the piece. Alongside, Imtiaz wrote a note addressing Deepika, “My dearest and loveliest @deepikapadukone, you are my pal, my buddy, my safe option for humour, I think you will never misunderstand my wannabe fun remarks because you more than anyone else know how much I love you, admire you, understand you, appreciate you. But I have been told you might misunderstand and be hurt so I am telling you pl don't. To be mean to you is janam mein to possible nahin hai (is not possible in this life).”

Imtiaz added that he did not want to write the ‘disclaimer’ but did not want to leave things to chance. “I never thought I would write such a disclaimer to you, but it's been a while, and I didn't want to take a chance. Wish you the best and love always,” the filmmaker added.

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Imtiaz Ali's note for Deepika Padukone.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this week, in an interaction with News 18, Imtiaz had addressed Deepika’s off-screen image and how it contrasted with her character in the 2012 film Cocktail. “Veronica is so different from what Deepika’s image was at that point in time. But since I had been in the room and attended parties with her, I know how crazy and wild she can be, even though she was otherwise projecting a very ‘good girl’ image at that time. Now people have seen through the facade. So I thought it would be quite a new thing for Deepika to do. I knew that emotional ground exists, so that was exciting,” he said. About Imtiaz Ali and Deepika Padukone {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this week, in an interaction with News 18, Imtiaz had addressed Deepika’s off-screen image and how it contrasted with her character in the 2012 film Cocktail. “Veronica is so different from what Deepika’s image was at that point in time. But since I had been in the room and attended parties with her, I know how crazy and wild she can be, even though she was otherwise projecting a very ‘good girl’ image at that time. Now people have seen through the facade. So I thought it would be quite a new thing for Deepika to do. I knew that emotional ground exists, so that was exciting,” he said. About Imtiaz Ali and Deepika Padukone {{/usCountry}}

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Deepika first worked with Imtiaz in the 2009 romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The actor and director collaborated again in the 2015 film Tamasha, also starring Ranbir Kapoor. Imtiaz Ali is currently awaiting the release of his new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The period drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah. It will release in theatres on June 12. Deepika, meanwhile, has two releases lined up - King opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka opposite Allu Arjun.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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