Inaaya admires grandma Sharmila Tagore on Aradhana poster, fans shower her with blessings

Actor Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has shared yet another precious picture on Instagram. In the new photo, Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is seen admiring her grandmother, actor Sharmila Tagore on the poster of her 1969 film, Aradhana.

Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "My photography #Series Behind the camera is my forte. Love it. And been doing so for years!! Parents , siblings, kids. Moments in life ... Captured." In the photo, Inaaya is seen in an orange dress, touching the framed Bengali poster for the movie. On it, Sharmila is seen smiling while holding a baby in her arms.

The family's fans were in love with the photo. "Wow!!! Such an adorable picture, Inaya is a sweet child, may God bless her always, Touch wood," wrote one. "This is such a beautiful moment captured," wrote another.

Saba often shares pictures of her family--mother Sharmila, late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, sister Soha and brother-in-law Kunal. However, it's her nephews and nieces for who are most often seen on her Instagram page. There is Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur and Inaaya. She also gave a sneak peek at Kareena and Saif's newborn son, whose name the family has not revealed yet.

Aradhana starred Sharmila with Rajesh Khanna. She plays a woman who loses her husband and is ridiculed in the society when she falls pregnant with no way to prove that she was indeed married once. Rajesh had a double role in the movie.

Sharmila also starred in films such as Chupke Chupke, Kashmir Ki Kali, Amar Prem and more. She was last seen in Deepika Padukone, Imran Khan-starrer Break Ke Baad in 2010. She currently lives in New Delhi at her home in Pataudi.