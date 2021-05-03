IND USA
Actor Sanjay Dutt and his sister Priya Dutt share pictures from their mother Nargis on her death anniversary.
Sanjay Dutt remembers Nargis on her death anniversary with childhood pic: 'Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma'

On Nargis Dutt's 40th death anniversary, her children Sanjay Dutt and Priya Dutt share pictures from their childhood.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 04:22 PM IST

On her 40th death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt remembered Nargis Dutt with a picture from his childhood. In the photo shared on Instagram, the late actor is seen embracing a young Sanjay in her arms.

The mother-son duo are seen smiling in the black-and-white image. Sanjay shared the picture and said he misses her every day. "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!" he captioned the picture.

Sanjay's sister Priya Dutt also shared a picture from the siblings' childhood and paid her tribute to Nargis. In the picture, Nargis was seen seated in between while her children surrounded her. "Mother's hug lasts long after she lets go...Mom it's has lasted us 40 years #motherlove. Our love for you is forever," she said, sharing the picture.

Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Her husband, late actor Sunil Dutt and the children had flown to the USA where she was admitted to Memorial Sloan–Kettering Cancer Center in New York for treatment. Post her treatment, she returned to India but her condition deteriorated. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She died on May 3, 1981.

The late actor starred in numerous popular Hindi movies, including the Oscar-nominated movie Mother India, Shree 420, Awara, Barsaat and Raat Aur Din. It is said that an accident on the sets of Mother India and Sunil’s valiant act of saving her, led to the inception of their relationship. They married on March 11, 1958. Post her marriage, Nargis retired from Bollywood.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor says her 'heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic', shares helpline for child rescue

Sanjay, last year, was diagnosed with cancer. Following treatment, the actor successfully beat the disease. Sharing a statement in October 2020, he said, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family."

Trishala Dutt on her longest relationship: 'Today, he's married with children'
Trishala Dutt on her longest relationship: 'Today, he's married with children'

Raveena Tandon shares vintage pics with Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt
Raveena Tandon shares vintage pics with Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt

