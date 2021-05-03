Kareena Kapoor says her 'heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic', shares helpline for child rescue

With the death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic on the rise, Kareena Kapoor has raised concerns over the children who have lost one or both their parents due to the virus. The actor, on Monday, took to Instagram and shared a post with the helpline numbers of organisations working towards child care and rescue.

"My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic—either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital. Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma," she said. She shared a poster featuring the contact number of Akancha Against Harassment, an NGO.





India is currently grappling with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has witnessed a shortage of medical supplies, including oxygen cylinders. On Monday, it was reported that as many as 3,417 new coronavirus-related fatalities were also recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 218,959. About 368,147 new cases in the preceding 24 hours were recorded, pushing the country's total infection tally to 19,925,604.

Last week, Kareena shared a clip from the popular cartoon show, Tom & Jerry with the hope to educate people about the importance of vaccination. "We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too. We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It’s really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us — medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers — please register and wait for your turn. #BreakTheChain," she captioned the video.

Kareena welcomed her second child with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan earlier this year. Although she returned to work and shot an episode of Star vs Food, the actor has been isolating at home in Mumbai with her family since Maharashtra announced the restrictions. She has been urging fans to follow Covid-19 precautions.

