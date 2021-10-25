Ind vs Pak: Taapsee Pannu recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s line to lift spirits, Preity Zinta says ‘It’s a game for God's sake'

Taapsee Pannu, just like the entire country, felt heartbroken on India losing to Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday. She, however, recalled Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from Baazigar to lift the spirits of her fellow citizens.

Taapsee tweeted, “Haar ke jeetne waale ko Baazigar kehte hai (the one who wins after taking a defeat is called Baazigar).”

Richa Chadha also tweeted, “Damn! (claps emoji) For effort (folded hands emoji). She also shared a meme featuring various moods of Aamir Khan and wrote, "Ho jata hai kabhi kabhi (it happens)."

Richa Chadha shared a meme after the match.

Preity Zinta was in the stadium with her husband Gene Goodenough to watch the match. She tweeted after the match, “Tonight We were outplayed so well played Pakistan. As a cricket fan, I’ll always support our team & my heart will always #Bleedblue. If ur a true cricket fan like me you will do the same. This is just the start of the tournament so All the best for the rest of the games #INDvsPAK.”

Condemning verbal attacks on the Indian cricket team for losing to Pakistan, Preity said, "Disappointed that #India lost its first game of the #T20WorldCup2021 Even more disappointed to see all the abuse by so called cricket fans to players on social media. It’s a game for God sake & all players are human. They DO NOT DESERVE all this negativity & slander. #indvspak."

Arjun Rampal wished India for a comeback and wrote, “A setback is all about the fantastic comeback. Can't wait to see the men in blue do just that. All the best boys for the rest of the tournament. Love you all. Shall be cheering. Congrats Pakistan on a fantastic win. Enjoy it. #INDvPAK.”

Pakistan beat India by ten wickets in the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.