Taapsee Pannu shares a glimpse of her ‘foresty green corner, see picture of her balcony

Taapsee Pannu has given a sneak peek into her house in Mumbai with a glimpse of her balcony. The actor shared a picture of the place on her Instagram Stories and raved about how green it was.

Sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote, “My foresty green corner!” The balcony is painted in white and has a transparent glass boundary, with wooden beams in the ceiling adding to the decor. However, its the growing number of mud pots and creepers that gain attention. Some creepers are even seen reaching the wooden beams and even the balcony railing.

Here's Taapsee Pannu's balcony.

Taapsee had earlier taken her fans inside her abode in the YouTube show, Flipkart Home Presents Welcome Home. The cosy corner was blooming with plants which were however, lesser in number. A lying down Buddha statue was also placed on the wooden stand which has now been replaced with even more earthern pots.

Taapsee recenty shared glimpses of her refurbished home which boasts of a pure rural mood. Old fashioned furniture including a maharaja size elevated bed, curtains for the television add to the feel. She had hinted at an impending housewarming party as her friends and fans commented on the pictures.

Taapsee just witnessed the release of her film Rashmi Rocket. She plays a Gujarati athelete in the film. She has several other films lined up, including Dobaaraa, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and Blurr, her first film as a producer.

She recently talked about critics who claimed the actor was playing only �s�t�r�og' characters. She told playing ‘strong’ characters. She told PTI in an interview, "Sorry but there is nothing like 'too much of strong women characters'. You wait and see, in every film I will come back with strong women characters. You don't like it, don't watch it. But I am not going to play a meek character just to satisfy your critical ego."