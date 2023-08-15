Independence Day special | Elnaaz Norouzi: I am from Iran phir bhi dil hai Hindustani

It was in 2015 that Iranian-German model and actor Elnaaz Norouzi came to India and found a home in a new country. On Independence Day, the actor admits that she understood the true meaning of freedom in India. Stating that she feels a deep connection with this country and its people, the Sacred Games actor proudly says, “I do come from Iran, and I am Iranian, phir bhi bhi dil hai Hindustani... There is something Indian in me. I don’t know what it is. But I feel like I belong here.” Elnaaz Norouzi was last seen in second season of Made In Heaven

Talking to us on the occasion of Independence Day, the actor says even though she doesn’t have much to do with the history of the event, it holds a significance for her.

“August 15 is an important day, and I make it a point to celebrate it with my Indian friends. I do get excited every year... Just look at how far India has come and is growing every year,” she says, adding, “There was a time when it was called a third-world country, and today it has become so strong. Witnessing and living through the progress makes me very proud.”

That being said, the 31-year-old adds there’s another reason why the day holds importance in her life, and it is because she understood the “true meaning of freedom” after staying in India.

“I’ve learnt to value freedom more after living in India for so many years now. In fact, my journey of understanding what freedom means began when I started living in Germany, and that feeling became even stronger ever since I’ve been living in India,” she says, and explains, “That’s because I’ve seen people fight for their basic rights in Iran. Now, I value freedom where I go. India is such a liberal country. I do respect that and it is important. I wish people of my country would get this freedom soon.”

While Nourazi is grateful to the people of India for welcoming her and making her feel at home, she recalls coming here with its own share of difficulties, as she didn’t know the language.

“I didn’t know a single soul. I didn’t know how things work here. I didn’t know the language. It was all very new for me. But, people were so welcoming, and it was wonderful. It is definitely one of the beautiful sides of the country. Now, I I can definitely call India my first home,” says the actor, who has been a part of films such as Hello Charlie (2021) and Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022).

