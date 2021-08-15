Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Independence Day special | Paresh Rawal: Some people still don’t understand the value of freedom
bollywood

Independence Day special | Paresh Rawal: Some people still don’t understand the value of freedom

Actor Paresh Rawal, who was seen in the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Sardar, feels people don’t value the sacrifices that were made to achieve this freedom.
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Actor Paresh Rawal was seen as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Sardar

For actor Paresh Rawal, there is nothing to recall about playing the character of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. That’s because it continues to stay with him, and in fact gets refreshed everyday.

“I remember him every day and all the time looking at the situation in our country. I think had he been the first PM of India, not to demean or degrade anybody, but the scene would have been very different. The entire character and the spine of the Indian psyche would have been much stronger,” says Rawal, who was seen in the role of the first Deputy Prime Minister of India in Sardar (1994).

He feels people don’t understand or value the sacrifices that were made to achieve this freedom.

“Kuch logun ko ghar baithe azadi mil gai hai na toh value nahi hai. For instance, there is a dialogue in one drama, on the lines of har ghar se khoon behtha aur har ghar se agar koi marta toh aane wale peedi desh ku unati ke liye kaam karti se ko marrtaa toh aane wali peediya bhi desh ki unaati ke liye kaam karti,” asserts the 66-year-old.

Essaying the role of Vallabhbhai Patel has taught the value of ‘Indianness’ to Rawal, opening a whole new chapter of the country’s history and legacy.

“I got to know who I am and my contribution to the world as an Indian. For a long time, our history was getting eroded from the education system, or not being told in its true sense. But now, in the age of social media, that narrative is also getting rectified. And that comes with great responsibility too,” he explains.

And that is to stay united and not conflicted. “Hum saath hai toh majboot hain. Our spine is very strong, and not shallow at all. There have been many attacks in the past, but weren’t able to break us. Aaj bhi Hindustan waisa hi hai, infact aur profound hua hai,” says the actor while signing off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals

Nighttime rescue video of mama elephant and her calf wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP