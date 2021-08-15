Independence Day special | Paresh Rawal: Some people still don’t understand the value of freedom

For actor Paresh Rawal, there is nothing to recall about playing the character of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. That’s because it continues to stay with him, and in fact gets refreshed everyday.

“I remember him every day and all the time looking at the situation in our country. I think had he been the first PM of India, not to demean or degrade anybody, but the scene would have been very different. The entire character and the spine of the Indian psyche would have been much stronger,” says Rawal, who was seen in the role of the first Deputy Prime Minister of India in Sardar (1994).

He feels people don’t understand or value the sacrifices that were made to achieve this freedom.

“Kuch logun ko ghar baithe azadi mil gai hai na toh value nahi hai. For instance, there is a dialogue in one drama, on the lines of har ghar se khoon behtha aur har ghar se agar koi marta toh aane wale peedi desh ku unati ke liye kaam karti se ko marrtaa toh aane wali peediya bhi desh ki unaati ke liye kaam karti,” asserts the 66-year-old.

Essaying the role of Vallabhbhai Patel has taught the value of ‘Indianness’ to Rawal, opening a whole new chapter of the country’s history and legacy.

“I got to know who I am and my contribution to the world as an Indian. For a long time, our history was getting eroded from the education system, or not being told in its true sense. But now, in the age of social media, that narrative is also getting rectified. And that comes with great responsibility too,” he explains.

And that is to stay united and not conflicted. “Hum saath hai toh majboot hain. Our spine is very strong, and not shallow at all. There have been many attacks in the past, but weren’t able to break us. Aaj bhi Hindustan waisa hi hai, infact aur profound hua hai,” says the actor while signing off.