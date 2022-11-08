India Lockdown teaser: Madhur Bhandarkar’s film relives the horrors of Covid-19

The teaser of Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming directorial India Lockdown was unveiled on Tuesday and it’s going to be a painful trip down memory lane. It stars Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra and Shweta Basu Prasad among others. It’s backed by Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Bhandarkar Entertainment and Pranav Jain’s P J Motions Pictures. Also read: Madhur Bhandarkar: Have to think now where to release my film India Lockdown

The teaser clip begins with the historic announcement of the first lockdown in India, due to Covid-19 pandemic. Featuring footage from different parts of the nation, it depicts the effect of the lockdown on the lives of people. Shweta Basu appears in the role of a sex worker who is seen questioning the seriousness of Covid-19 amid the lockdown announcement. Prateik plays the role of a migrant worker who is forced to return to his hometown with his family, on foot due to lack of work.

On the other hand, Aahana Kumra as a pilot is seen resorting to alcohol while being stuck at home. All in all, the film promises to show the ugliest side of the covid pandemic in an unfiltered way and will stream on 2nd December on Zee5. Sharing the teaser, the director wrote, “The tragedy you know, the untold stories you don't!”

Madhur Bhandarkar announced India Lockdown in 2021. He had earlier shared the poster with the cast. His last film was Babli Bouncer, starring Tamannaah Bhatia which didn’t work as expected at the box office.

Talking about how he ended up with the idea of India Lockdown during the pandemic, earlier Madhur told Hindustan Times, “After 2017 I was working on a total of 3 subjects, including Babli Bouncer. It took 3 years to write-- a women-centric hard-hitting film, a larger-than-life cop action drama and Babli Bouncer. Usually, people jump from one film to another, but I wanted to invest my time in writing. When things got finalised for Babli Bouncers, we were thinking about the cast. In between, corona came to India. Two years have gone into it. We were just sitting idle. I also did India Lockdown which will be released soon.”

