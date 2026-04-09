Meet only Indian actor with four 1000 crore blockbusters; 66-year-old beat Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Ranbir

It was only two decades ago that the 100-crore club was established when Aamir Khan’s Ghajini netted ₹100 crore at the Indian box office. For about a decade, this remained the benchmark for Indian films. Then, as Baahubali 2 rewrote the rules, the 1000-crore club was born. Initially, the ‘club’ was small, with just two films (Dangal came after its China windfall). But post-pandemic, it has expanded with eight more films joining, the most recent of which are the two Dhurandhar films. This has led many actors - old and young - to become ₹1000-crore superstars. And one of them accounts for 40% of all the films in the list, the most by any Indian actor.

The Indian actor with four ₹ 1000-crore blockbusters

The only Indian actor with four 1000-crore hits.

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One would assume that pan-India stars like Prabhas or a veritable superstar like Shah Rukh Khan would dominate this list. But the surprise name at the top is Sanjay Dutt. The veteran actor, who was among the highest-paid Indian actors in the early 90s, has been in four films that have grossed ₹1000 crore or more. He has done so by appearing in films across India in different languages. During the pandemic, Sanjay became the favourite villain in the South. This gave him his first ₹1000-crore film with KGF: Chapter 2. None of his other pan-India projects took off the same way, and the actor had to wait till Jawan to get his next ₹1000-crore hit. There should be an asterisk next to this entry for Sanjay Dutt, as he only had a cameo in the film, which was led by Shah Rukh Khan.

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Sanjay Dutt essays the role of late Karachi SP Chaudhary Aslam Khan in Dhurandhar.

{{^usCountry}} Sanjay, 66, extended his lead at the top with a supporting role in the two Dhurandhar films, which have both grossed over ₹1000 crore. He is the only Indian actor to have appeared in four of the ten highest-grossing Indian films. Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, and Ranveer Singh have two such films each, while Aamir Khan, Yash, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR have one each. Among female stars, it’s Deepika Padukone who rules the roost with three films in the top 10 (Jawan, Pathaan, and Kalki 2898 AD). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjay, 66, extended his lead at the top with a supporting role in the two Dhurandhar films, which have both grossed over ₹1000 crore. He is the only Indian actor to have appeared in four of the ten highest-grossing Indian films. Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, and Ranveer Singh have two such films each, while Aamir Khan, Yash, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR have one each. Among female stars, it’s Deepika Padukone who rules the roost with three films in the top 10 (Jawan, Pathaan, and Kalki 2898 AD). {{/usCountry}}

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Indian actors with most ₹ 1000-crore hits S No Actor Hits 1 Sanjay Dutt 4 (Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar 2, KGF 2, Jawan) 2 Deepika Padukone 3 (Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD) 3 Prabhas 2 (Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD) 3 Ranveer Singh* 2 (Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar 2) 3 Shah Rukh Khan 2 (Jawan, Pathaan) 3 Sanya Malhotra 2 (Dangal, Jawan) *Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun are also in both Dhurandhar films, tying them too for the third spot View All

The new expected arrivals in the club

Dhurandhar 2 certainly won’t be the last film in the ever-expanding ₹1000-crore club. Rising ticket prices and Indian films’ growing popularity overseas mean that more films will be added to the list. At the top of the probables’ list are SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi and Nitesh Tiwari’s two Ramayana films. With Varanasi, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra will finally have a ₹1000-crore hit each. And with Ramayana, while Yash will add a second film to his notch, Ranbir Kapoor will enter the club, having flirted with it with Animal (it earned ‘only’ ₹915 crore).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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