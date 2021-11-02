Inside Aishwarya Rai’s birthday party with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya: Matching floral crowns and lounging by the pool

Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to share a picture from her birthday celebrations with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo rocked matching floral crowns in the photo.

“Love you forever and beyond,” Aishwarya captioned her post, adding a bunch of emojis. She also shared a picture, in which she was seen cuddling up with her mother Vrinda Rai and Aaradhya, who wore a pink rose in her hair. “Love you eternally, thank you for your unconditional love and blessings,” she wrote.

On Saturday, Abhishek shared a picture of Aishwarya posing by the poolside, with the words ‘happy birthday’ lit up behind her. She wore a one-shoulder dress and crown made of white flowers. “Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being you. You complete us. We love you,” he wrote.

Aishwarya turned 48 on Monday. Several Bollywood stars wished her a happy birthday, including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Madhuri Dixit.

Aishwarya, who was last seen on the big screen in Fanney Khan in 2018, will make her comeback after four years with Mani Ratnam’s ambitious historical fiction film Ponniyin Selvan. The film is reportedly being made in two parts, and the first instalment will be out in theatres next summer.

Ponniyin Selvan also stars Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Mohan Babu, among others. The film is a cinematic adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel, which tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, who was later crowned as Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

While Aishwarya has been choosy with her films, she has been active with her other professional commitments. Last month, she walked the runway at the Paris Fashion Week, where she rubbed shoulders with Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello and Katherine Langford. She was also a part of an event in Dubai organised by the make-up brand she endorses.