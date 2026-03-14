Inside Alia Bhatt’s Hong Kong getaway with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha ahead of her birthday

At one point, Alia is seen planting a sweet kiss on Raha’s cheek, while the family is also spotted climbing the steps to a ride. For the casual day out, Alia kept it chic in a grey hoodie layered with a black jacket and jeans, while Ranbir opted for a black T-shirt paired with a denim jacket and grey track pants. Little Raha, meanwhile, stole hearts in an adorable bright red tracksuit.

Alia will turn 33 on March 15. A video that is now catching attention across fan pages shows Alia and Ranbir enjoying a relaxed outing with their daughter Raha at a children’s park in Hong Kong. In the clip, the couple can be seen holding Raha’s hands as they walk through the park, chatting and exploring the space together.

Just days before turning 33, Alia Bhatt has pressed pause on her hectic schedule to soak in some family time. The actor has jetted off to Hong Kong with husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha for a quiet getaway. Several candid pictures of the trio strolling through the city and taking their little one to a park have now surfaced on social media.

Social media users were quick to gush over the heartwarming family moment featuring Ranbir, Alia, and little Raha, with many taking to the comments section to share their excitement and admiration for the adorable trio.

“They are so cute,” one fan wrote, with another sharing, “Cutest family of Bollywood”. One mentioned, “So cute”, with one excited fan writing, “So cute mom daughter”. “Bro how on earth is she the perfect perfect mix of ranbir and alia both howwwww,” one comment read.

Ranbir dated Alia for a few years and got married in April 2022. Raha was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023. However, Alia later removed all of Raha's photos from her social media platforms.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects Alia will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Apart from Alia, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.

Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024). She also has spy thriller Alpha in the pipeline. The film is slated for release on July 10. Alpha was originally slated for release in Christmas 2025, but was moved to 17 April 2026. It is believed that the film has been pushed again to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan, also releasing on April 17.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash. Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.