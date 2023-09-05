Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's New York holiday: Posing with fans, hanging out with Karisma Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are having the best time in New York City (NYC). The are there for a vacation with daughter Raha and have been spotted multiple times in fan photos as they visit restaurants or take a walk around the city. On Monday, they even met Ranbir's cousin, actor Karisma Kapoor, for a hangout. (Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor oblige fans with pics at New York restaurant during vacation)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posed with fans, hung out with Karisma Kapoor in New York.

Karisma took to Instagram to share a photo album from her night out in NYC. Her first picture showed her with Ranbir and Alia, posing for a selfie. Karisma wore a blue shirt and black blazer, while Alia was in a black top. Ranbir was seen in a black beanie and black leather jacket. He gave Karisma a kiss on her head, as the ladies looked at the camera.

The post also included a blurry selfie by Karisma and a neon sign beaming the words ‘night out’. Karisma captioned her post, “New York night out… family.” Karisma's fan left comments on her post. Most please asked her to get better camera to avoid blurry selfied. “Why such bad selfie. Please post some good selfie naaa,” wrote a person. “Is it trending to post blur pictures,” asked another.

A few pictures of Alia and Ranbir were also posted by their fans in New York. One picture showed the couple posing with an Indian family in the same outfits that they wore for their hangout session with Karisma. Another video showed Ranbir and Alia walking past a family dining at an NYC restaurant. As Ranbir spotted someone filming them, he offered to get a selfie clicked with the person. Ranbir was holding Alia's hand as they walked out of the restaurant.

Alia is currently enjoying the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will be reportedly next seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Recently, she won the Best Actor award (Female) at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be seen in an upcoming series Brown. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame, Brown is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. She also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

