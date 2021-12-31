Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Ananya Panday’s jungle safari at Ranthambore National Park. See pics
bollywood

Inside Ananya Panday’s jungle safari at Ranthambore National Park. See pics

On Thursday, actor Ananya Panday gave a glimpse of her forest safari from the Ranthambore National Park. 
Ananya Panday at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 04:16 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ananya Panday, shared glimpses of her forest safari at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park recently. Ananya posted several photos and videos from the forest tour on her Instagram Stories.

Ananya spotted deer and crocodiles during her safari, snippets of which she shared with her fans on Instagram. She also posted a picture of a very old Banyan tree. Ananya also shot a close-up video of herself enjoying the safari, along with a glimpse of the clear blue sky. 

Ananya Panday posted video of deers. (Instagram)
Ananya Panday shared pictures of crocodile. (Instagram)
Ananya Panday at Ranthambore National Park. (Instagram)
RELATED STORIES

Ananya posted a picture of the night sky full of stars. She captioned the photo “Sky full of stars.”

Ananya Panday shares photo of sky. (Instagram)

She also shared a picture of herself wearing glasses and a jacket on Instagram. She captioned it with a teddy bear emoji.

Ananya has recently wrapped up the shooting of her film Liger. In the film, she will be seen romancing South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda. Film's director, Puri Jagannadh has also roped in legendary boxer Mike Tyson as part of the project. Apart from Telugu and Hindi, Liger will also release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022.

Apart from Liger, Ananya also has Shakun Batra's film Gehraaiyan in the pipeline. Apart from Ananya, the film casts actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The film will have an OTT release on Amazon Prime on January 25.

Read More: Suhana Khan reviews Ananya Panday's ‘wonderland’ pics as 'perfect'. See here

Ananya is actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's eldest daughter. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. The film also starred actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya then appeared in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, for which she bagged a Filmfare Award and a Zee Cine Award in the Best Female Debut category. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ananya panday ranthambore tiger reserve ranthambore ranthambore national park
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP