Inside Ananya Panday’s jungle safari at Ranthambore National Park. See pics

Actor Ananya Panday, shared glimpses of her forest safari at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park recently. Ananya posted several photos and videos from the forest tour on her Instagram Stories.

Ananya spotted deer and crocodiles during her safari, snippets of which she shared with her fans on Instagram. She also posted a picture of a very old Banyan tree. Ananya also shot a close-up video of herself enjoying the safari, along with a glimpse of the clear blue sky.

Ananya Panday posted video of deers. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday shared pictures of crocodile. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday at Ranthambore National Park. (Instagram)

Ananya posted a picture of the night sky full of stars. She captioned the photo “Sky full of stars.”

Ananya Panday shares photo of sky. (Instagram)

She also shared a picture of herself wearing glasses and a jacket on Instagram. She captioned it with a teddy bear emoji.

Ananya has recently wrapped up the shooting of her film Liger. In the film, she will be seen romancing South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda. Film's director, Puri Jagannadh has also roped in legendary boxer Mike Tyson as part of the project. Apart from Telugu and Hindi, Liger will also release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022.

Apart from Liger, Ananya also has Shakun Batra's film Gehraaiyan in the pipeline. Apart from Ananya, the film casts actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The film will have an OTT release on Amazon Prime on January 25.

Ananya is actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's eldest daughter. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. The film also starred actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya then appeared in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, for which she bagged a Filmfare Award and a Zee Cine Award in the Best Female Debut category.

