Inside Arbaaz Khan's romantic birthday lunch with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. See pics

Actor Arbaaz Khan got a romantic birthday wish from his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani on Wednesday. Check out the photos she posted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Arbaaz Khan poses with Giorgia Andriani for a photo.

Actor Arbaaz Khan celebrated his 54th birthday on Wednesday with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. She took to Instagram to share a picture with him.

"Happy Birthday Arbaaz," she captioned the post. In it, Arbaaz is wearing a black shirt with black jacket and blue jeans. Giorgia is wearing a black leather jacket with white sneakers. The actor's fan also wished him a happy birthday.

Arbaaz Khan at his birthday lunch.

On her Instagram Stories, Giorgia also posted videos from Arbaaz's birthday lunch. They dined at famous Mumbai restaurant Bastian, where he was surprised with a Happy Birthday message written on a plate with chocolate syrup. He thanked Giorgia for the surprise. They also ordered a dessert and Arbaaz was surprised as the restaurant staff lifted it's wrapper and the syrup dripped all over the cake.

On his birthday, Arbaaz also released a new episode of his show Pinch. The latest guest on the show was Tiger Shroff. Arbaaz asked Tiger about his family, saying, "Your genetics are a cocktail, from your father's side, from your mother's side."

Tiger replied, "My dad's dad is Gujarati. Dad's mom is Turkmenistani, a Mongolian-Chinese. She's a Muslim. Mom's mom is French, and mom's dad is Bengali. So I'm a mix of a lot of things, I don't know what that makes me."

Pinch features celebrities opening up about trolls, the cyberbullying they face, and their coping mechanisms. Ahead of the new season's release, Arbaaz said the essence of the show is not to "corner" celebrities but to offer them a platform to give insights into their lives, both personal and professional.

Also read: Akshay Kumar teases Kapil Sharma for his late BellBottom tweet: 'Now you've sent good wishes'

"Whenever you see stars, more often you see them playing a character. We don't really know who they are, what are the things they get sensitive or emotional about. When you do a show like this, the humane aspect of the stars comes out. Which is why the show connects with people," he said.

