Inside Arpita Khan's Eid bash: Karisma Kapoor hugs 'best friend' Salman Khan, Kiara Advani clicks selfie with Kangana

Salman Khan met several of his co-stars at his sister Arpita Khan's star-studded Eid bash on Tuesday. Among them were Karisma Kapoor, who has worked with him in several films including Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Biwi No 1 and Chal Mere Bhai. Among others who attended the party were Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh and Tabu. Also read: Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar attend same Eid party, fans hope there was no 'fighting' inside

Post the party, Karisma shared two pictures with Salman on Instagram and captioned him, “Back with the OG. Eid Mubarak everyone #bestfriendsforever.” The two are seen giving each other a hug in one photo and sharing a laugh in another. Karisma opted for a violet salwar suit in silk for the bash.

Jacqueline was in a cream outfit and joined Salman to pose for the paparazzi. Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, who will now be seen in Double XL, posed together for the photographers. Dia Mirza was spotted in a white salwar-suit while Sunny Leone was seen in a skyblue attire. Sushmita Sen attended the party with her elder daughter, Renee. While the actor was in a red silk salwar-suit, Renee joined her in white. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha at Eid bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh at Eid bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza, Sunny Leone, Sangeeta Bijlani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Renee and Sushmita Sen at Eid bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Inside the venue, Kiara and Tabu posed for a photo together in matching white outfits. They will be seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 soon. Shehnaaz also got her pictures clicked with Jacqueline Fernandez and the rest of the gang. Manish Malhotra shared a bunch of photos like he often does from parties. Check them out:

Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut, Shanaya Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra.

Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh pose with Manish at some other venue; Tabu and Kiara pose together, Shehnaaz with Jacqueline and Sunil Grover.

Ritesh Deshmukh attended the party with wife Genelia Deshmukh, who was spotted in a beige sharara. Angad Bedi was spotted with wife Neha Dhupia, Pulkit Samrat attended the bash with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda.

Salman's step-mom Helen, sister Alvira Agnihotri and husband Atul Agnihotri, brother Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and hosts Arpita Khan and husband Aayush Sharma were also captured by the photographers.

