Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar attend same Eid party, fans hope there was no 'fighting' inside

Actor Kangana Ranaut surprised the paparazzi as it spotted her arriving for Arpita Khan's star-studded Eid bash on Tuesday. The actor joined several other Bollywood celebrities at the party, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and Sonakshi Sinha. While Kangana came alone, Deepika and Ranveer arrived together for the bash. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attend Arpita Khan's Eid bash amid breakup rumours, fans feel relieved

Kangana was decked up in a white sharara for the Eid bash. She greeted the paparazzi with a smile. Deepika and Ranveer too posed for the paparazzi. While Deepika was in a black embrodered kurta salwar paired with heavy earrings, Ranveer was far from the theme in printed shirt and denims. The two were continuously chatting as the photographers clicked them at the entry.

As separate videos of Deepika-Ranveer and Kangana were shared by a paparazzo account, fans of the actors reacted to how they didn't expect them to meet at a party. A viewer commented on a video, “Kangana and Deepika in Same Party.” Reacting to another video, a viewer wrote, "DP and Kangana ..same party." Another comment on the video read, “Deepika kangana ek party mei ... Maar peet na ho jaae (Deepika and Kangana in the same party, hope there is no fighting inside).”

At the party, Kangana bonded with Kiara Advani, who shared a selfie with Kangana on her Instagram Stories. However, Kiara later deleted the picture. Kiara Advani had shared a picture with Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana has been quite vocal of her dislike for several Bollywood celebrities, especially Karan Johar. She often addresses him as ‘papa jo’ in her social media posts while criticising him for boosting nepotism in the industry. Kangana had also earlier slammed Deepika for regularly speaking about depression.

Kangana, who is currently hosting reality show Lock Upp, had said in one of the promos, “yeh tumhare bhai ka ghar nahi hai, meri jail hai (this is not the Bigg Boss house of your Salman Khan, its my jail).” Arpita is Salman's sister and the actor was also present at the bash.

