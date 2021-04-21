Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Ayushmann Khurrana’s daughter Varushka’s 'lockdown' birthday bash: Did you spot Tahira Kashyap?
Inside Ayushmann Khurrana’s daughter Varushka’s 'lockdown' birthday bash: Did you spot Tahira Kashyap?

Tahira Kashyap dedicated a special Instagram post to daughter Varushka on her birthday. See the picture and message here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's daughter Varushka is now seven years old.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap’s daughter Varushka turned seven on Wednesday. On the occasion, Tahira shared a picture of Varushka hanging upside down, with balloons in the background. The photo seemed to be taken at the little girl’s intimate birthday party.

Tahira also wrote a message for Varushka: “Given the circumstances I know seeing the world upside down makes more sense! Happy birthday little one, this is the second consecutive birthday in a lockdown, really wish the world becomes normal so that you can share the small pleasures of a broken tooth and a bruised knee with your friends! Love you with all my being #mygirlis7.”

Many of Ayushmann’s industry colleagues flocked to the comments section to wish Varushka. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Happy birthday varushka. You are the cutest @tahirakashyap @ayushmannk did well on you two cuties.” Dia Mirza wrote, “Happiest Birthday Little One!” Tisca Chopra wrote, “Happy b’day little one .. sending love and prayers that we give y’all a better world - your innocence demands we change.”

Fans also sent in their wishes. “Aww So Sweet! All best wishes on her special day,” one wrote. Another observed a reflection of Tahira on one of the balloons, and wrote, “The reflection in the balloon is so cute!”

Last month, on International Women’s Day, Tahira shared a video of herself gardening with her son Virajveer and Varushka. “We commemorated yesterday’s day by planting cherry tomatoes. Doesn’t actually require a particular day to either celebrate women or nature... but well we made a cake too! At times I just need reasons to take time off and do fun activities with my babies!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Ayushmann has a number of films in the pipeline, including Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anubhav Sinha’s Anek and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G.

