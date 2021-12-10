Inside Dia Mirza's birthday bash with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, his daughter Samaira; Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi attend

Actor Dia Mirza clocked in her 40th birthday recently and gave her fans a glimpse of her party with family members and friends. Taking to Instagram Stories, Dia re-posted several pictures shared by her friends.

Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi, his daughter Samaira, Boman Irani, his wife Zenobia Irani, Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Devraj Sanyal, Nikita Sanyal among others attended the birthday bash.

In one of the photos, Vaibhav and Dia were seen cutting a chocolate cake together as Samaira captured the moment. A plate on which earthen lamps were seen was kept next to the cake on a table. Dia wore a floral dress, a neckpiece and kept her hair loose. Vaibhav sported a kurta paired with jeans.

Dia Mirza with her friends.

Dia Mirza at her birthday party.

Dia Mirza poses with her friends.

Dia Mirza celebrated with her friends.

Dia also shared a picture on her Instagram account as she sat closing her eyes in front of her cake. She captioned the photo, "Only gratitude. Thank you all so much for making my 40th birthday so special. Couldn’t ask for a better beginning to this new year around the sun, with a daughter, a son and a partner who makes every moment infinitely special. So grateful to my Mother, our family, our friends and all of you. My world!"

Taking to his Instagram account, Boman also shared a picture with Dia. He wrote, "We’ve known you now for 20 years. That’s half your life. You look the same Dia, but with each passing year you grow with a grace that permeates into your affection for people, life and this planet as we know it. Happy birthday, darling Dia." Replying to him, Dia wrote, "Love you Pops. Thank you."

This is Dia's first birthday after her wedding with Vaibhav earlier this year. The duo tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in February. Soon after, Dia announced her first pregnancy and the couple's son Avyaan was born prematurely on May 14.

