Inside Dia Mirza's mehendi ceremony: Bride looks gorgeous in yellow, see photos

Dia Mirza’s best friend, Theia Tekchandaney, has shared unseen pictures from the actor’s mehendi ceremony. Dia, who married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, looked gorgeous in a yellow long kurta and sharara. She completed her look with a matching dupatta with tassels on it.

Sharing the images, Theia wrote on Instagram, “This one comes straight from the heart! My dearest Diu! I meant what i said In my speech, you truly are a special person put on planet earth to do special things! Your quiet perseverance, and your strength and resolve are one of the many things I love and admire about you! Besties forever!”

On Monday, Dia married Vaibhav in the garden of her building complex. She called it ‘an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space’ for their low-key ceremony. The wedding was attended by a select few from the entertainment industry, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta.

Dia, who is passionate about the conservation of the environment, opted for a sustainable ceremony without any plastics or waste -- the decorations used were biodegradable. She opted for a priestess, instead of a male priest, to solemnise the wedding. She also did away with the kanyadaan and bidaai rituals. Talking about it in an Instagram post, she wrote, “Change begins with choice doesn’t it?”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia says ‘prominent people’ in Bollywood were ‘negative’ about her

Sharing the first photos from the wedding, Dia wrote on Instagram, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us.” She added the hashtags ‘Sunset Ke DiVaNe’ and ‘Thank You Preeta’.

On Friday, Dia made her first public appearance after marrying Vaibhav. She was clicked at the Mumbai airport, before she flew off to Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON