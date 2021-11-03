Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Esha Deol's star-studded birthday party with Hema Malini, Abhay Deol, Fardeen Khan and more. See pics
bollywood

Inside Esha Deol's star-studded birthday party with Hema Malini, Abhay Deol, Fardeen Khan and more. See pics

Esha Deol celebrated her 40th birthday with an at-home party. All her closest friends and family friends joined in.
Esha Deol with cousin Abhay Deol, mother Hema Malini and friend Fardeen Khan.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 05:09 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Esha Deol entered her 40s with a grand party at her home on Tuesday night. She was joined at the party by her family, relatives and many friends.

Esha took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from the celebrations. She wore a white dress for the party and tied her hair into a ponytail. She posed for photos with her mother, veteran actor Hema Malini, who wore a bright orange suit.

RELATED STORIES

Also seen in the pictures was Esha's cousin, actor Abhay Deol. He gave Esha a hug and held a drink in his other hand. Also a part of the party was actor Fardeen Khan, who wore a khaki green shirt. Tusshar Kapoor, who worked with Esha in movies such as Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, also attended.

Esha also posed for photos with her husband Bharat Takhtani and even cut her birthday cake with him. Their daughters, Radhya and Miraya and her father Dharmendra were not seen in the pictures.

“Had a lovely birthday celebration with my loved ones. I want to thank each and every one of you for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings. I have personally read & seen all the wishes you all have sent me and I am truly touched with so much love coming my way. Love & gratitude,” Esha captioned her post and tagged all her friends who joined the party.

Esha is the daughter of Hema and Dharmendra, who also have another daughter, Ahana Deol. Dharmendra also has four other kids from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur--Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta and Vijeta.

Also read: Esha Deol says Hema Malini and Dharmendra gave her ‘humble’ upbringing: ‘I travelled in rickshaws, trains’

Speaking about her parents, Esha told a leading daily recently, “Yes, my parents are superstars... They are legends, but both of them have been excellent in bringing us up in a humble and down-to-earth manner with a lot of discipline, and have instilled sanskaar, and taught us to respect our elders. I give them the complete credit of giving us a normal childhood. Even in the school that they sent us to, we were treated normally, not as star kids. I travelled in rickshaws. I played a lot of sports back then and we had to go to tournaments at various places around the country and we all travelled by train. People who know me today, know that I can be as normal as I can be.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
esha deol abhay deol hema malini dharmendra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kajol replies as fan asks why she didn't wish SRK on birthday, talks about Aryan

5

Bollywood stars' Diwali through the years. See pics

When Amitabh Bachchan burnt his hand on Diwali, hid it in pocket during shoots

Manushi reacts as fan wishes her on Diwali with her face on firecrackers box
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP