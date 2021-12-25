Inside Kapoor family Christmas lunch: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose with fam, Navya Nanda, Tara Sutaria attend

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Karisma Kapoor, and other Kapoor family members came together for their annual Christmas lunch on Saturday in Mumbai. Hosted by Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal's elder son Kunal Kapoor, pictures and videos from the gathering show the family members had a good time together.

As every year, this year too, the attendees came together to pose for happy picture. In the picture, shared by Armaan Jain on Instagram, the family gathered around the dining table. The older family members, including Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi and Rima Jain sat at the table whereas the children and grandchildren stood behind them.

Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Armaan, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samiera Kapoor were among those spotted in the picture. While there were many familiar faces in the picture, several Kapoor family members gave the lunch a skip this year.

Karisma and Kareena's father Randhir, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the evident absentees. Ranbir, Neetu and Alia were seen at a Christmas Eve party at Alia's home on Friday night.

Besides the picture, a few videos from the party were also shared online. One of them featured Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor serving the guests and Kunal adding the final touch to the Christmas cake while Taimur watched.

Earlier in the day, the paparazzi also spotted Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda making their way to the party.

The party marked Kareena's first appearance since she was diagnosed with and recovered from Covid-19. The actor had tested positive for the virus earlier this month, after she attended a few parties in the city. On Friday, Kareena confirmed she had tested negative for Covid-19 and was looking forward to be reunited with Saif and their children Taimur and Jeh.

