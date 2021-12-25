Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Kapoor family Christmas lunch: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose with fam, Navya Nanda, Tara Sutaria attend
bollywood

Inside Kapoor family Christmas lunch: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose with fam, Navya Nanda, Tara Sutaria attend

The annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch was hosted at Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal's elder son Kunal Kapoor's home on Saturday with many Kapoor family members attending it. 
The Kapool family came together for Christmas lunch.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 07:55 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Karisma Kapoor, and other Kapoor family members came together for their annual Christmas lunch on Saturday in Mumbai. Hosted by Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal's elder son Kunal Kapoor, pictures and videos from the gathering show the family members had a good time together. 

As every year, this year too, the attendees came together to pose for happy picture. In the picture, shared by Armaan Jain on Instagram, the family gathered around the dining table. The older family members, including Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi and Rima Jain sat at the table whereas the children and grandchildren stood behind them. 

 

RELATED STORIES

Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Armaan, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samiera Kapoor were among those spotted in the picture. While there were many familiar faces in the picture, several Kapoor family members gave the lunch a skip this year. 

Karisma and Kareena's father Randhir, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the evident absentees. Ranbir, Neetu and Alia were seen at a Christmas Eve party at Alia's home on Friday night. 

Besides the picture, a few videos from the party were also shared online. One of them featured Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor serving the guests and Kunal adding the final touch to the Christmas cake while Taimur watched. 

Earlier in the day, the paparazzi also spotted Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda making their way to the party. 

Also read: Alia Bhatt decks up in red as she hosts Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor at Christmas dinner. See pics

The party marked Kareena's first appearance since she was diagnosed with and recovered from Covid-19. The actor had tested positive for the virus earlier this month, after she attended a few parties in the city. On Friday, Kareena confirmed she had tested negative for Covid-19 and was looking forward to be reunited with Saif and their children Taimur and Jeh. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor pics kapoor family saif ali khan taimur ali khan taimur karisma kapoor
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP