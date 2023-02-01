Inside Kareena Kapoor's bday bash for Amrita Arora with Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, AP Dhillon. See pics

Kareena Kapoor proved she is a great best friend to have as she threw a cosy birthday bash for Amrita Arora at her own home. Kareena decked up her new Mumbai home in balloons and flowers and threw a party. In attendance were all these best friends and even Punjabi singer-rapper AP Dhillon. Also read: Kareena Kapoor wraps up new year celebrations with a perfect family photo from Switzerland

Kareena wore a black tank top for the occasion with a large cross around her neck. Amrita also wore a black outfit. Her big sister Malaika Arora was seen in a black top with sheer details and a pair of beige pants. She was joined by her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who arrived in casual clothes. Also spotted outside Kareena's home was her big sister Karisma Kapoor in a red printed dress. AP Dhillon was seen in a white silk shirt. Also present for the party were Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar; and Ritesh Sidhwani with his wife Dolly Sidhwani.

Kareena Kapoor with Amrita Arora.

Kareena also took to Instagram Stories to share inside pictures from the party. In one, she was seen with her hair tied him, smiling wide while Amrita gave a kiss to Mallika Bhat on her cheek. Another photo showed Malaika, Amrita and Kareena posing with AP Dhillon, who tried to hide his mouth with his hand. Ritesh was seen in the background and Kareena wrote, “Ritesh Sidhwani stop photobombing.”

Amrita shared pictures of Kareena's home on Instagram and showed how her BFF decorated the terrace for her. There was a large golden balloon surrounded by plants, fairy lights and lamps. She thanked Kareena for throwing a party for her.

Amrita and Kareena have long been friends. She even appeared on her radio show, What Women Want. In an earlier interview with HT, Kareena said about her friends group, “Lolo (Karisma) is most shy, and I would say Malaika is the most adventurous. She is quite fearless. Ammu and me, we are only interested in wine and pasta! (laughs) Lolo is the shy prude, and she has always been that type of person."

The party decor.

Kareena's last release was Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She has a bunch of projects lined up now. One is The Devotion of Suspect X by Sujoy Ghosh and then her maiden production, a thriller by Hansal Mehta. She will soon begin work on her film with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, The Crew.

