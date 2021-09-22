Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Inside Kareena Kapoor’s fiery birthday in the Maldives with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jehangir

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture from her birthday celebration in the Maldives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jehangir in the Maldives.

Kareena Kapoor shared a new photo from the Maldives, where she is currently vacationing with her family. The picture, a silhouette, featured her husband Saif Ali Khan walking on the beach with their elder son Taimur Ali Khan, while she carried their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms and walked behind. The flaming words ‘happy birthday’ could also be seen amid the waves.

The Instagram post was shared by Kareena on Wednesday, a day after she rang in her 41st birthday in the island nation. “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself,” she captioned it, adding a heart emoji at the end.

On Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a thank-you note for all those who wished her on her birthday. “Overwhelmed... Thank you to each and every one of you for all the love. Tried to respond to everyone... Sorry if I missed anyone. It’s been an amazing day,” she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to thank everyone.

Kareena also shared a birthday post on Tuesday, a picture with Saif from the Maldives. The two posed at their resort, and he wrapped his arm around her. The sea could be seen in the background.

While Kareena did not reveal the destination she flew off to with Saif and their children to celebrate her birthday, her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan let it out. “Happy birthday @kareenakapoorkhan May you continue to shine as brightly as the Maldivian sun you are currently basking in!! Lots of love,” Soha wrote in her birthday post for Kareena.

Kareena has been sharing pictures of Saif, Taimur and Jehangir from the Maldives over the last few days. Last month, the four of them travelled to the island nation to celebrate Saif’s birthday.

Kareena’s next release is Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she is cast opposite Aamir Khan. The film, an adaptation of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, marks their onscreen reunion after nearly a decade. It also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles.

