Inside Karisma Kapoor’s birthday party with Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, see photo

Karisma Kapoor’s birthday party on Thursday night seems to have been quite the intimate affair. She turned 47 on Friday. In a picture shared on Instagram by her close friend Amrita Arora, the two of them were seen posing with Kareena Kapoor and another friend.

While Karisma Kapoor wore a black puff-sleeved top with a gold design and black pants, Kareena Kapoor was dressed in comfortable loungewear. Amrita Arora, meanwhile, wore a short sequin dress. A chocolate cake and a plate filled with cupcakes could be seen in front of them.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amrita wrote, “Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine #famjam #onlylove.” Karisma dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Fans wished Karisma in the comments section. “Lots of love hugs prayers good health happiness for you My sweet Lolo,” one wrote. “Happy birthday legend,” another commented. “Your girlgang is serious goals,” a third said.

Karisma made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi when she was just a teenager. She established herself as a successful star with hits such as Coolie No 1, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No 1 and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

Karisma’s last major film was Dangerous Ishhq in 2012, which was a critical and commercial failure. Last year, she ventured into the digital space with the ALTBalaji series Mentalhood, a show about modern-day parenting and its struggles. It also starred Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome.

At the trailer launch of Mentalhood last year, Karisma said that she ‘just couldn’t say no’ when she was offered the show, because it was relevant and meaningful. “Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. Like I have always said, all my awards on one side and my children on the other. An entire career on one side and my kids on the other,” she said.