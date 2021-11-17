Inside Karisma Kapoor's 'family lunch' with dad Randhir Kapoor, aunt Neetu Kapoor. See pics

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Wednesday shared pictures from her outing with her father Randhir Kapoor, aunts Neetu Kapoor and Reema Kapoor. Nitasha Nanda, daughter of Ritu Nanda, also featured in the photos. Taking to Instagram, Karisma dropped a post as the family sat at a table having their meal in a Japanese restaurant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Neetu Kapoor wore a navy blue top paired with white pants. She sat opposite Randhir Kapoor who opted for a pink shirt. Karisma Kapoor posed for the camera wearing a striped shirt. They smiled for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Karisma captioned the post, "Family lunches are the best Missing a few @izumibandra @nooresha.k #bestfoodever." Taking to her Instagram Stories, Karisma shared another picture from the same venue. She added '#familytime' as she tagged her family members and also a sticker that read 'arigatou (thank you in Japanese)'.

Karisma shared another picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neetu Kapoor too shared the same picture that Karisma posted and captioned it, "These outings are so special nowadays #izumi #japanese." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped several red heart emojis on Neetu and Karisma's posts.

Karisma often shares posts featuring her family members. On Diwali, she shared a bunch of pictures with her sister, actor Kareena Kapoor and her son Jehangir Ali Khan. Posing with Kareena she dropped a post with the caption, "Happy Diwali from us." In another post, she held Jehangir and wrote, "Such a special Diwali with my J baba Love and Light."

Earlier this week, Karisma celebrated the 25th anniversary of her film Raja Hindustani (1996) co-starring Aamir Khan. On Instagram, she shared a video montage featuring clips from the film with the song Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein playing in the background.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor kisses niece Samiera as she attends a Diwali bash with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora

She wrote, "Letting you in on a secret, Aaye ho meri zindagi mein is one of my personal favourite songs of my career. As a young girl performing on this song made me feel a rollercoaster of emotions. Talking about love and sacrifice, the lyrics are so beautiful, so poignant. It will always be close to my heart. Celebrating 25 yrs of Raja Hindustani."