Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Karisma Kapoor's 'family lunch' with dad Randhir Kapoor, aunt Neetu Kapoor. See pics
bollywood

Inside Karisma Kapoor's 'family lunch' with dad Randhir Kapoor, aunt Neetu Kapoor. See pics

Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor shared posts from their lunch outing. Check the pictures here.
Karisma Kapoor shared pictures with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor among other family members.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 05:47 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Wednesday shared pictures from her outing with her father Randhir Kapoor, aunts Neetu Kapoor and Reema Kapoor. Nitasha Nanda, daughter of Ritu Nanda, also featured in the photos. Taking to Instagram, Karisma dropped a post as the family sat at a table having their meal in a Japanese restaurant.

In the picture, Neetu Kapoor wore a navy blue top paired with white pants. She sat opposite Randhir Kapoor who opted for a pink shirt. Karisma Kapoor posed for the camera wearing a striped shirt. They smiled for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Karisma captioned the post, "Family lunches are the best Missing a few @izumibandra @nooresha.k #bestfoodever." Taking to her Instagram Stories, Karisma shared another picture from the same venue. She added '#familytime' as she tagged her family members and also a sticker that read 'arigatou (thank you in Japanese)'.

Karisma shared another picture.
RELATED STORIES

Neetu Kapoor too shared the same picture that Karisma posted and captioned it, "These outings are so special nowadays #izumi #japanese." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped several red heart emojis on Neetu and Karisma's posts.

Karisma often shares posts featuring her family members. On Diwali, she shared a bunch of pictures with her sister, actor Kareena Kapoor and her son Jehangir Ali Khan. Posing with Kareena she dropped a post with the caption, "Happy Diwali from us." In another post, she held Jehangir and wrote, "Such a special Diwali with my J baba Love and Light."

Earlier this week, Karisma celebrated the 25th anniversary of her film Raja Hindustani (1996) co-starring Aamir Khan. On Instagram, she shared a video montage featuring clips from the film with the song Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein playing in the background.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor kisses niece Samiera as she attends a Diwali bash with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora

She wrote, "Letting you in on a secret, Aaye ho meri zindagi mein is one of my personal favourite songs of my career. As a young girl performing on this song made me feel a rollercoaster of emotions. Talking about love and sacrifice, the lyrics are so beautiful, so poignant. It will always be close to my heart. Celebrating 25 yrs of Raja Hindustani."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karisma kapoor randhir kapoor neetu kapoor
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘I cried after Aarya got dropped and made Neerja': Ram Madhvani on failures

5

Malaika clicked outside yoga studio, Ahan and Tara pose together. See pics

Mouni Roy posts throwback pics from her favourite vacation destination. See here

Saif Ali Khan recalls woman barging into his home, Kareena Kapoor’s reaction
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP