Here's an inside look at the sweet boxes gifted to the paparazzi by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who returned to Mumbai on Saturday, gifted the waiting paparazzi at the Kalina airport in Mumbai with sweet boxes. They gave them a customized box of mithai (sweets), made with pure ingredients. The actors got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February7 and later hosted a reception in Delhi at The Leela for family and close friends on February 9. (Also read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they arrive in Mumbai after wedding, distribute sweet boxes to paparazzi)

As they exited the Mumbai airport, the couple also posed for a few pictures before handing out the sweets. Put together by the company, Shaadi Ka Ladoo, the pink boxes contained a small note by the couple, which featured their initials. The box also contained 16 different sweets, handmade with pure ingredients. The pink boxes were tied together with a gold ribbon.

For their return to Mumbai, Kiara wore a yellow suit with a white lace dupatta. She could be seen wearing a simple mangalsutra (a black neck piece worn by Hindu women) and a large diamond wedding ring. Sidharth Malhotra, meanwhile, wore a white kurta, with matching pants and shoes. He had also worn sunglasses before removing them for the photos.

On February 7, Kiara and Sidharth put up a joint post on Instagram with the caption, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now our permanent booking has been done). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Their wedding was attended by filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, designer Manish Malhotra and actor Juhi Chawla.

The couple is reportedly hosting a reception in Mumbai on Sunday for the Hindi film industry. Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar are among those expected to attend the event.

Sidharth and Kiara starred together in the biopic Shershaah (2021). The actor's last film was Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna which was released on Netflix. Sidharth is also working on his debut web series debut Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty, with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. He is also starring in action film Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Kiara, who was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, also has the film Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan due out later this year.

