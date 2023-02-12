Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception live updates: Venue gets decked up, Ambanis expected to attend
Live

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception live updates: Venue gets decked up, Ambanis expected to attend

bollywood
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 08:43 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception live updates: Newlyweds are all set to host multiple celebrities at the wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday. 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reception live updates: The reception venue is all decked up.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reception live updates: The reception venue is all decked up.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
OPEN APP

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception live updates: The newlyweds arrived in Mumbai on Saturday. They are now expected to host their celebrity friends at a wedding reception and celebrate their nuptials with them. Check out live updates:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 12, 2023 08:43 PM IST

    Rakhi Sawant feels sad about the wedding

    Rakhi Sawant shared that she does not like to see ‘love birds’ around her amid ongoing spat with husband Adil Khan Durrani. She said has developed bad feelings for ‘marriage’. She talked about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in a paparazzo video. Read full story here.

  • Feb 12, 2023 08:24 PM IST

    What's inside the mithai box

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra distributed sweets among the paparazzi on Sunday and the contents of the box have been revealed. The box contained 16 beautiful and delicious sweets. Check out pictures here.

  • Feb 12, 2023 08:09 PM IST

    Venue goes through security check for Ambanis 

    The security guards for the Ambanis have a security check ahead of their arrival at the reception venue.

  • Feb 12, 2023 07:55 PM IST

    Kiara updates her Instagram profile photo

    Kiara Advani changed her Instagram profile photo ahead of the Mumbai reception. She updated it to wedding picture of herself and Sidharth Malhotra.

  • Feb 12, 2023 07:32 PM IST

    Venue decked up

    Venue picture.
    Venue picture.

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception venue in Mumbai is all decked up for party. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidharth malhotra kiara advani

Sidharth, Kiara Advani reception live: Ambanis expected to attend

bollywood
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 08:24 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception live updates: Newlyweds are all set to host multiple celebrities at the wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday. 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reception live updates: The reception venue is all decked up.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reception live updates: The reception venue is all decked up.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Zeenat Aman makes her Instagram debut, was the 'only woman on a set' in the 70s

bollywood
Published on Feb 12, 2023 05:44 PM IST

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who was last seen in a cameo in the period film Panipat (2019), made her Instagram debut on Saturday. She went on to share her thoughts about being the 'only woman on a set' in the 1970s and now hopes to connect with more young women working in the industry today.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman is the latest Indian celebrity to join Instagram.
Veteran actor Zeenat Aman is the latest Indian celebrity to join Instagram.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Sunny Leone shares family picture for twins Asher and Noah's birthday

bollywood
Published on Feb 12, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Actor Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share a family picture for her twins Asher and Noah's birthday. They turned five on February 12. Sunny posed with husband Daniel Weber and their three children.

Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber and kids- Asher, Noah and Nisha.
Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber and kids- Asher, Noah and Nisha.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Shah Rukh Khan bids goodbye to Jawan co-star Nayanthara with a kiss in Chennai

bollywood
Published on Feb 12, 2023 04:45 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, who went to Chennai recently, bid goodbye to his Jawan co-star Nayanthara with a kiss. Watch video.

Shah Rukh Khan bid goodbye to Nayanthara with a kiss.
Shah Rukh Khan bid goodbye to Nayanthara with a kiss.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Inside look at the sweet boxes gifted to the paparazzi by Sidharth and Kiara

bollywood
Published on Feb 12, 2023 04:31 PM IST

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani distributed sweet boxes to the paparazzi upon their return to Mumbai after their Jaisalmer wedding and Delhi reception. They gave them a customized box of mithai (sweets), made with pure ingredients.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Madhuri Dixit shares her most romantic pics with Dr Nene on his birthday

bollywood
Published on Feb 12, 2023 03:27 PM IST

Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share her most romantic photos with her husband Dr Shriram Nene on his birthday.

Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene.
Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak share magical video from wedding. Watch

bollywood
Published on Feb 12, 2023 02:18 PM IST

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and director Abhishek Pathak got married on February 9 in Goa. The couple shared a teaser from their wedding on Instagram.

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and director Abhishek Pathak got married on February 9 in Goa.
Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and director Abhishek Pathak got married on February 9 in Goa.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Mira Rajput decks up in Manish Malhotra saree for Kiara-Sid wedding

bollywood
Published on Feb 12, 2023 02:17 PM IST

Mira Rajput shared pictures of herself on social media. She decked up in pink saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She looked elegant in designer saree for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding festivities. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Mira Rajput wears Manish Malhotra's saree for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.
Mira Rajput wears Manish Malhotra's saree for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković to have a white wedding on Valentine’s Day in Udaipur (Exclusive)

bollywood
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 02:03 PM IST

In an exclusive report, we have learnt that Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković will have a white wedding on February 14 in Udaipur.

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković Pandya (Instagram)
Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković Pandya (Instagram)
ByVinay MR Mishra
Close Story

Suniel Shetty says he's KL Rahul's father and not father-in-law: 'I don't know…'

bollywood
Published on Feb 12, 2023 01:09 PM IST

Suniel Shetty spoke about son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul in new interview. He said ‘he is a father to KL Rahul.' Suniel admitted he was his big fan and is now his father. Suniel's actor-daughter Athiya Shetty got married to Rahul on January 23 in an intimate ceremony.

Suniel Shetty talked about KL Rahul in interview.
Suniel Shetty talked about KL Rahul in interview.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Farhan Akhtar wishes ‘dearest’ daughter Akira on 16th birthday, send love

bollywood
Published on Feb 12, 2023 12:19 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar shared a post for daughter Akira Akhtar on her birthday and wrote heartfelt wish. Akira turned 16 on Sunday. He called his daughter ‘beautiful soul.’

Akira is the daughter of Farhan AKhtar and Adhuna Bhabani.
Akira is the daughter of Farhan AKhtar and Adhuna Bhabani.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Bollywood star kids assemble to party: Nysa, Palak, Ibrahim and more. See pics

bollywood
Published on Feb 12, 2023 10:11 AM IST

Ibrahim Ali Khan partied with Orry and the gang on Saturday. Orry (Orhan Awatramani) took to Instagram to share photos from their party.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn, Mahikaa Rampal and Palak Tiwari in photos shared by Orry.
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn, Mahikaa Rampal and Palak Tiwari in photos shared by Orry.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

When Pran refused a Filmfare award for Beimaan

bollywood
Published on Feb 12, 2023 10:02 AM IST

Sunday marks 103rd birth anniversary of Pran and we revisit the time he refused to accept a Filmfare award for Beimaan. Beimaan got the award for best music that year, and Pran believed Ghulam Mohammad should have received it instead for Pakeezah.

Pran Sikand, an iconic Bollywood villain, would have turned 103 on Sunday.
Pran Sikand, an iconic Bollywood villain, would have turned 103 on Sunday.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Kareena, Saif, Sharmila, Soha come together for family pic with the kids

bollywood
Published on Feb 12, 2023 08:32 AM IST

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share the perfect family photo with brother Saif Ali Khan, mother Sharmila Tagore, sis-in-law Kareena Kapoor and all the kids except Sara.

Soha Ali Khan has shared the perfect family picture.
Soha Ali Khan has shared the perfect family picture.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Yashaswini Dayama on Valeria Richards: 'Her motives are slightly unclear'

bollywood
Published on Feb 12, 2023 07:39 AM IST

At an event in Mumbai, actor Yashaswini Dayama spoke about her character Valeria Richards in the Audible Hindi original podcast series titled Marvel's Wastelanders. She shared what she hopes to bring to the role in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Yashaswini Dayama plays the character Valeria Richards in the upcoming Hindi podcast series.
Yashaswini Dayama plays the character Valeria Richards in the upcoming Hindi podcast series.
BySonal Pandya
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out