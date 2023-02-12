Rakhi Sawant reacts to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding: 'Ghinn aati hai love birds ko dekhkar'

Rakhi Sawant said she does not like to see ‘love birds’ around her. She said that whenever she sees newlywed couples like Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, she gets emotional due to ongoing fight with husband Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi said she has developed bad feelings against the institution of marriage. The video surfaced online on Saturday and many people reacted to it. (Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to Rakhi Sawant's ‘I don’t believe in love' comment on vacation pic with husband Shanwaz)

In the paparazzo video, Rakhi said, “Mujhe itna sad feel ho raha hai ki Kiara ki shaadi huyi aur Sidharth Malhotra ki shaadi huyi aur unki news achi fehlni chaiye duniya mai, itna pavitra shaadi, aur meri itni gandi news fehl rahi hai (I am feeling extremely sad that Kiara and Sidharth got married, their happy news should get viral everywhere in the world, such a pious wedding, just look at here, my bad news is getting circulated everywhere).”

An unhappy Rakhi continued, and said, “Mujhe itna feel horha hai, kissi bhi shaadi ko dekhti hoon na, toh mujhe ghinn aati hai, kissi bhi lovebirds ko dekhti hoon, mai roo padti hoon. 14th februray aarhi hai, aur mera dil ro raha hai (I feel so bad whenever I see weddings, I feel disgusted whenever I see lovebirds around me, I start crying. 14th February is coming, and see I am crying from within).”

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Go somewhere and give yourself a time to heal. I bet you will feel better.” Another person wrote, “I feel sad for her.” Other person commented, “Inshallah a good man will come into your life. Trust God, learn Islam, everything will be fine.” “Everything will be fine, stay strong", added another. “Why I feel sad for her? I think people judge her so much, I think she has a good heart”, read other comment.

In early January, 2023, Rakhi confirmed her wedding with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. She said her secret wedding took place on 2 July, last year. She shared pictures with him on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil.” Now the two are involved in an ugly fight where Rakhi had put allegations on him for having an extra marital affairs and stealing money from her. She also accused him of beating her up the day their mother died. Sherlyn Chopra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee extended emotional support to her during her rough phase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON