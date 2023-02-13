Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani dance to Kala Chashma with her brother at star-studded wedding reception. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception on Sunday in Mumbai saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance – from Gauri Khan and Mira Rajput to Kajol and Kareena Kapoor. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt also attended Sidharth and Kiara's reception and had a mini Student of the Year reunion; filmmaker Karan Johar was also spotted. Now, an inside video from the reception has surfaced online and shows the newlyweds on the dance floor. Joining them are Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani and a host of other guests. They are all seen dancing to Kala Chashma inside a hall covered in red light. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar,Gauri Khan and the Ambanis

The popular song from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho is sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar, among others, and featured Sidharth Malhotra with Katrina Kaif. In a video from Sunday's Mumbai reception, Sidharth, who was dressed in black and Kiara, who wore a white and black gown, were seen in the middle of the dance floor as they grooved to the song, along with Mishaal Advani, who wore white. Kiara accessorised her reception look with a statement emerald and diamond necklace.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Soon after they shared the first pictures from their dreamy wedding, and celebs such as Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, among many others took to Instagram Stories and shared sweet congratulatory notes for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Kiara and Sid thanked all the celebs for the wishes on Instagram Stories.

A day after the wedding, the two left for Delhi, Sidharth's hometown, where they attended a wedding reception hosted for the groom's family and friends. The couple then travelled to Mumbai, where they distributed sweets to paparazzi upon arrival at the airport. Kiara and Sidharth celebrated their wedding with a grand Mumbai reception at St Regis, bringing an end to their week-long celebrations. The couple recently also shared a video of their wedding in Jaisalmer, and photos from their pre-wedding functions and two receptions are awaited.

