Inside Mira Rajput's all-girls Dubai trip with a dip in world’s highest infinity pool, lunch at Burj Al Arab. See pics

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, is currently enjoying an all-girls trip to Dubai that she took after seven years. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared pictures and videos giving her fans glimpses of her vacation with her friends--Sejal Kukreja Kumar and Suhavini Singh. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor says he takes wife Mira Rajput's ‘permission’ before spending money: 'Mere bachhe hain, biwi hai')

In her latest post, Mira shared her pictures as she had lunch at Burj Al Arab's SAL. For her day out, Mira opted for a blue dress, yellow earrings and sunglasses. Mira posed as she sat at a table, in the open-air restaurant, feasting on pizza and a beverage. She captioned the post, "Every day I’m trufflin’."

Reacting to the post, Mira's mother-in-law Neliima Azeem commented, "Oooooopho (fire and heart eyes emojis)." Mira's friend wrote, "Looking better than the pizza." She replied, "@chanzter not sure how it’ll be after I’ve eaten all that pizza."

Mira posted a video as she enjoyed her time in the Aura Skypool, world’s first and highest 360-degree infinity pool, with her friends. She wore a printed red and pink dress and opted for large earrings. As the video started, Mira gave a peek of the trio before she panned the camera to share rhe view from the pool.

The Palm Jumeirah and Dubai skyline were seen in the clip. The video ended with Mira posing with her friends, as she held them with their back to the camera. The words in the clip read, "We've been friends since college. More than plenty 'nights to remember'. 7 years later we're on a girls' trip! Whether in a lecture hall or on top of the world, some things never change."

Mira captioned the post, "Girls Trip: (checkmark emoji) On top of the world with my girls (lips and red heart emojis) @sejalkkumar @suhavini............#girlstrip #travelgram #reelsindia #dubailife #dubai #auraskypool."

In another post, Mira stood inside a restaurant, CeLaVi, with the Burj Khalifa seen in the background. Mira opted for a silver top, black pants and silver shoes for her dinner. She captioned the post, "C'est la vie."

Mira also shared several clips and pictures as she roamed around Dubai. She also posted before and after photos as she posed with her friends on 'spa day'. She also visited the Infinity des Lumières, a museum in Dubai. Sharing a selfie ahead of her Sunday night dinner, Mira wrote, "Waiting for the girls." Posting a photo of her shoes, Mira wrote, "Can you guess my favourite shape."

