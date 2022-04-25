Shahid Kapoor says he takes wife Mira Rajput's ‘permission’ before spending money: 'Mere bachhe hain, biwi hai'

Actor Shahid Kapoor has said that his spending habits have changed since he got married. The actor said in a new interview that since he has a family now, he has started spending wisely, and also has to take his wife Mira Rajput's permission for his expenses. Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015. They have two kids together- Zain Kapoor and Misha Kapoor. Also Read: Shahid Kapoor reveals being bullied, treated badly in school; says he responded with, 'tu jaanta nahi main kaun hun'

Shahid is currently promoting his film Jersey, that released in the theatres on April 14. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Jersey is presented by Allu Arvind and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Gill. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

In a new interview with Curly Tales, when Shahid was asked if he saves money or spends all of it, he said, “Pehle all out ho jata tha main magar ab nahi (previously, I used to spend all my money but not now). I am a family man now, mere bachhe hain, biwi hai (I have a wife and kids). Permission leni padti hai, sochna padta hai (I have to take permission and think about it before spending money)." He added, "I didn't take her permission for my boys trip though, that's my right. I think every guy deserves a boys' trip once in a while.”

In the interview, Shahid also revealed the delicacies that Mira is good at cooking. He said, “She makes Thai food really well. She makes continental food really well. She’s very good with sandwiches, excellent with salads. But in these 7 years of marriage, I have probably eaten 2 of each."

Shahid recently bought a swanky Mercedes-Maybach S580 worth ₹2.79 crore. According to a GQ India report, Shahid also owns Jaguar XKR - S, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes - AMG S400, Porsche Cayenne GTS, and Mercedes ML-Class.

