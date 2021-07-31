Inside Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya's son Agastya's Boss Baby-themed 1st birthday party. See pics

Natasa Stankovic, actor and wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, on Saturday shared pictures from the first birthday party of their son Agastya. Taking to Instagram, Natasa shared a series of pictures from the party, which was attended by her family and friends.

Agastya got a Boss Baby-themed party. The venue was decorated with blue and black balloons. A Boss Baby cake, macaroons, pastries, cream coloured briefcases and snacks shaped like dollar signs were laid out for guests. While initially Agastya was dressed in a yellow T-shirt and shorts, he later changed to an attire similar to that of the Boss Baby. Natasa Stankovic sported a polka-dotted dress with white sneakers.

The party was attended by her family and friends.

In the pictures, a Boss Baby themed party was seen.

Blue and black balloons decorated the party area.

Sharing the posts, Natasa captioned one with blue heart emojis and the other as, "Agastya our #bossbaby #1stbirthday." Reacting to the pictures, Hardik Pandya dropped heart-eye emojis in the comments section. Fans also wished him a happy birthday.

Earlier on Friday, Natasa and Hardik had wished Agastya and shared video montages. It chronicled the last year they had while Agastya was growing up. IT showed moments in the swimming pool, celebrating Christmas, and enjoying dance sessions.

Natasa had captioned her post, "You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born Happy bday to our blessing, happiness our joy you are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learning new things everyday makes me so happy love you my son , love you so so much #appleofmyeye."

Sharing his post, Hardik wrote, "I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with al my heart."

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra proud of Times Square poster despite reminder it's an ad, says Spotify featured her, 'not Tulsi Kumar'

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, and welcomed Agastya on July 30 last year. Announcing his arrival, he had shared a photo and said, "We are blessed with our baby boy.”