Inside Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Diwali bash: Couple's LA home lights up with fireworks, Joe Jonas joins celebrations

Nick Jonas shared a video of him and his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra from their Diwali party. The couple hosted a grand bash at their Los Angeles home with Nick's brother, singer Joe Jonas, Hollywood couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, among others attending the bash.

Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas shared a video in which he and Priyanka Chopra posed by the pool while fireworks went off in the background. The pool and the house were decked up with marigold flowers and fairy lights. A few indoor sparklers were placed as well.

Priyanka opted for a white lehenga while Nick dressed in a red kurta topped with a black Nehru jacket. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family.”

Joe, Chrissy and others attending the party also shared similar videos on Instagram. Chrissy and John also wore traditional outfits to the party. “Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!! Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both!” she captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka shared pictures on her Instagram account to reveal that she and Nick hosted a Mahalakshmi puja at her house. Priyanka opted for a yellow saree while Nick was dressed in a white kurta.

In the pictures, Priyanka and Nick sat down with a priest and performed the special puja. They were also showered with flowers after the prayer ceremony ended. Priyanka shared the photos and wrote, “With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali.”

Priyanka had previously revealed Nick asks her to perform a puja on auspicious occasions. Speaking on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, Priyanka said, “I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well.”

Before her Diwali party, Priyanka was a guest at Mindy Kaling's Diwali party. She was joined by Lilly Singh and others.