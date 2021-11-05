Chrissy Teigen wears lehenga at Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party, Mindy Kaling jokes about 'cultural appropriation'

American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend celebrated Diwali this year with actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Chrissy shared a video in which she and John wore ethnic wear to the party at Priyanka and Nick's home in Los Angeles.

In the clip, taken at Priyanka Chopra's home, Chrissy Teigen wore a purple and pink with golden embroidery lehenga and also sported a maang tikka. John Legend dressed in a sherwani and wore a white garland.

John and Chrissy held each other as they posed for the camera. They were surrounded by several people and fireworks were also burnt, as seen in the post. Sharing the post, Chrissy wrote, "Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!! Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both! @papadontpreachbyshubhika," followed by a red heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, actor Mindy Kaling commented, "You’re done! I don’t care if you both look hot! This cultural appropriation will not not be tolerated!" Chrissy replied, "@mindykaling YOU SABOTAGED ME!!!!!!!"

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had shared a string of images on Instagram with Nick Jonas as they performed Lakshmi pooja. In the pictures, Priyanka wore a yellow saree and Nick was dressed up in an embroidered white kurta. Sharing the pictures she wrote a prayer chant in the caption. "With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali," she also wrote.

A day before Diwali, Priyanka had attended a party hosted by Mindy. Lilly Singh was also a part of this pre-Diwali bash. Sharing pictures, Priyanka had written, "Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre-Diwali celebration." She added, "Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love."

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently returned to the US after spending her time shooting in Europe for her web series Citadel. She also has several projects in the lineup including The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa. She will feature along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the movie.

Along with Nick, she recently joined the production team of the broadway show Chicken and Biscuits. Priyanka also shot for Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast along with the members of Nick's family. The show will be out on November 23.