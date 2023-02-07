Inside Nora Fatehi's birthday in Dubai with friends, belly dancing on yacht, fancy cakes, multiple parties. See pics

Nora Fatehi's birthday celebrations lasted all day on Monday. The actor-dancer, who was recently seen as a judge on the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, spent the day with her friends on a yacht in Dubai, where she danced her heart out, and cut a fancy cake customised with an edible Nora-like figurine sitting on a throne. Nora documented her 'birthday behaviour' on Instagram, giving a glimpse inside her multiple parties with friends in Dubai. Also read: Nora Fatehi talks about 'biggest red flag in a guy'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram Reels, Nora Fatehi shared a video of her belly dancing on a yacht as her friends clapped for her. She wrote in her caption, "I tried to pay attention, but attention paid me... birthday behaviour." She wore a floral crop top with skirt. Nora also shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram Stories, where she gave a glimpse of her grand welcome at the yacht amid cheers from friends. She also posed with a birthday cake and flowers on a table. Hours later, Nora stepped out with her friends for the birthday dinner at a Dubai restaurant, where she cut another cake as live singers performed for her and her friends near their table.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nora Fatehi celebrated her birthday on February 6 in Dubai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nora is known for her dancing skills and fashion sense. Last year in December, Nora performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha, Qatar. For the occasion, Nora joined Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal for the track, Light The Sky. Nora performed the song in Hindi, while pulling off some elaborate dance steps. Earlier, Nora had written an emotional note after hearing her song being played out loud in a Doha stadium during a world cup game.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in an episode of the reality show Moving In With Malaika with Malaika Arora. On the big screen, she was last seen in the song Manike from the movie Thanks God starring Sidharth Malhotra. Since last year, the actor-dancer has been in news for her association with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is involved in an alleged ₹200 crore money laundering case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.