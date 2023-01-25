Nora Fatehi talks about 'biggest red flag in a guy': You know he is talking to more than one girl when...

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar recently claimed that Nora Fatehi has always been ‘jealous of Jacqueline Fernandez’, with whom he was 'in a serious relationship'. The actor-dancer has been in news for her association with Sukumar, who is involved in an alleged ₹200 crore money laundering case. Now, in a new interview, Nora has opened up about what she thinks is the 'biggest red flag in a guy'. Nora also revealed what is the 'pettiest thing' one can do after a breakup. Also read: Sukesh Chandrashekhar hits back at Nora Fatehi's claims, says she took money from me to buy house in Morocco for family

Both Nora and Jacqueline Fernandez are being investigated because of their association with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has been charged with extortion, and was arrested last year. In a recent interview, without taking any names, or confirming that she was speaking from personal experience, Nora said 'disappearing' was the biggest red flag in a guy, according to her.

Nora explained how 'disappearing' was different to 'ghosting'. She told Bollywood Hungama, "The biggest red flag in a guy is disappearing. Not ghosting, like he will talk to you a lot today and tomorrow, and then for five days he is quiet, and then he will come back again and talk to you, like intense, and then he disappears again. Then you know he is talking to more than one girl... (when asked if this happens with her) I don't know. I am saying generally."

In the same interview, Nora was asked what she thought was the 'pettiest thing' one can do after their breakup. The actor said she herself had 'not done anything petty yet', although she hinted that she did come close to it. "I have not done anything petty yet. I was thinking of doing one (petty thing). I think something petty is telling people the business, the person's private business. I think that is really petty," Nora said.

In December 2022, Nora Fatehi had slammed claims made by actor Jacqueline Fernandez and denied receiving any gifts from alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In her recent statement to Delhi's Patiala House Court in the alleged extortion case, Nora said that Sukesh had promised her 'a big house and a luxurious lifestyle' if she agreed to be his girlfriend. In a recent statement to the media, Sukesh had responded to Nora's statement, and said, “Today she (Nora) talks about me promising her a house, but she already has taken a large amount from me to purchase a house for her family in Casablanca, Morocco, all these new stories are crafted by her to escape law after ED statement 9 months ago given by her.”

Nora was recently seen with actor Rajkummar Rao in the music video for the song Achha Sila Diya. Sung and composed by B Praak, the lyrics of the song have written by Jaani. The song is a recreation of the song Achha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka from the 1995 Hindi film Bewafa Sanam.

