Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's Maldives wedding: See Shraddha Kapoor's toast, bride and groom's first dance
bollywood

Inside Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's Maldives wedding: See Shraddha Kapoor's toast, bride and groom's first dance

Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani hosted a Christian-style wedding ceremony in the Maldives this week. The couple exchanged their vows at a beach ceremony, and danced to Ed Sheeran's Perfect.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Shraddha Kapoor at Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding.

Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani tied the knot in a Christian-style wedding in the Maldives this week. The couple is legally married, following a court marriage in February. Priyaank and Shaza were joined by their friends and family, including Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.

In photos and videos from the wedding bash, Priyaank was seen wearing a peach-coloured suit for the ceremony while Shaza stepped out in a white bridal gown. The couple had a beach wedding at sunset. Since Shraddha was representing the groom's side, she was seen wearing beige pants and a chic white top with yellow suspenders like the other groomsmen. Meanwhile, the bridesmaids wore yellow gowns.

In a video from the wedding ceremony, Shraddha was seen delivering a toast. She recalled how Priyaank and Shaza's relationship began and congratulated the couple. In another video, Priyaank was seen having a ball with his groomsmen as they danced together. The couple cut a three-tier wedding cake, with Priyaank and Shaza giving a piece to each other and offering it to Priyaank's mother, Padmini Kolhapure.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amazon issues apology for Tandav, Fans say Heropanti 2 poster is like Hitman

Kangana shames modern achievers for wearing 'torn jeans', Twitter unearths pics

Sunny finds husband wearing nothing but a hat, shoots video for world to see

Flight trailer: Mohit Chadda stars in airborne thriller

The yesteryear star was seen wearing a blue ensemble. Following the end of the ceremony, Priyaank and Shaza had their first dance. They danced to Ed Sheeran's Perfect.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor dances to Kamariya as she rings in 34th birthday in Maldives. Watch

Priyaank and Shaza were planning on a Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai. However, the couple and their families were forced to postpone the rituals owing to the cap set on the number of wedding guests allowed at a function in Maharashtra. Confirming the news, Shaza's uncle Mohammed Morani told The Times of India, "We respect the law and will not put anybody to risk."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyaank sharma shaza morani shraddha kapoor

Related Stories

fashion

Shraddha Kapoor shows right way to do beach wedding looks in custom made lehenga

PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:07 PM IST
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor twins with sea at cousin's wedding in Maldives; aunt Padmini Kolhapure, Rohan Shrestha attend. See pics

UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:20 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP