IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani's wedding party: Cousin Shraddha Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, attend. See pics
Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani tied the knot on Thursday and later partied with their friends and family, such as cousin Shraddha Kapoor.
Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani tied the knot on Thursday and later partied with their friends and family, such as cousin Shraddha Kapoor.
bollywood

Inside Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani's wedding party: Cousin Shraddha Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, attend. See pics

Stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Nikhil Dwivedi, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others attended the wedding party of Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:58 AM IST

Actor Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma got married to producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza on Thursday. The couple had a court marriage in the morning and later threw a party for their friends and family members in Mumbai.

Photos from the venue showed Priyaank's cousin Shraddha Kapoor arrive for celebrations. She look stunning in a white sharara set, carrying a golden handbag and posing for pictures for the paparazzi. Her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure were also seen.

Shraddha Kapoor at the wedding celebrations.
Shraddha Kapoor at the wedding celebrations.
Shakti Kapoor with wife Shivangi.
Shakti Kapoor with wife Shivangi.
Sooraj Pancholi at the wedding.
Sooraj Pancholi at the wedding.


Also spotted at the party were Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, all in matching black outfits. Actor-politician Sunny Deol also attended the party. Filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi was seen with his wife.

Other 80-90s actors and Padmini's contemporaries, such as Poonam Dhillon, Juhi Chawla and Bhagyashree, also attended the party in their best traditional outfits.

Priyaank and Shaza after their wedding.
Priyaank and Shaza after their wedding.
Shaza with her bridal party.
Shaza with her bridal party.


Shaza, the bride, wore a bright golden saree while Priyaank was seen in a white kurta pyjama and a golden jacket to complement his wife's outfit. Padmini took to Instagram Stories to share multiple photos and videos from the wedding.

Recently, there were rumours that Shraddha, too, will soon tie the knot with photographer Rohan Shrestha. The rumours picked up after actor Varun Dhawan hinted that Rohan might be next in line to get married. Shraddha and Rohan are reportedly dating, and Varun tied the knot earlier last month.

Also read: Urmila Matondkar: I am a proud 47-year-old, people who try to troll by calling me ‘aunty’, they can’t make me feel bad

“Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Rohan wrote in an Instagram Story, congratulating Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal. Reposting the message, Varun wrote back, "I truly am. Hope you are ready."

She was asked about it by a paparazzo at the Mumbai airport recently. He askeif she's planning on getting hitched, Shraddha blushed and replied, in Marathi, "What are you saying?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shraddha kapoor

Related Stories

Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor reacts to marriage rumours: 'What are you saying?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Actor Shraddha Kapoor was confronted at the airport about rumours about her tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha. Check out her response.
READ FULL STORY
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating her childhood friend Rohan Shrestha.
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating her childhood friend Rohan Shrestha.
bollywood

Shakti Kapoor reacts to Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha wedding rumours

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor's father, Shakti Kapoor, responded to reports that she and Rohan Shrestha are planning to get married soon. Shakti said that he knows Rohan as Shraddha's childhood friend and has no idea if they are 'serious about each other'.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani tied the knot on Thursday and later partied with their friends and family, such as cousin Shraddha Kapoor.
Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani tied the knot on Thursday and later partied with their friends and family, such as cousin Shraddha Kapoor.
bollywood

Inside Priyaank-Shaza's wedding party: Cousin Shraddha, Anil Kapoor attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:58 AM IST
Stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Nikhil Dwivedi, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others attended the wedding party of Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is biopic on revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh.
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is biopic on revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh.
bollywood

Shoojit Sircar on OTT boom: Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says the good thing to have a new medium is that it means consumption is increasing, which leads to creation of more content and that would lead to more opportunities for everyone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In nine years of her film career, Gautam admits she has been in phases with just one film in hand.
In nine years of her film career, Gautam admits she has been in phases with just one film in hand.
bollywood

I waited for these opportunities, says Yami on signing eight films

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:57 PM IST
The actor, who is thrilled that she has 8 films lined up this year and she is headline some of them. “I was waiting for good work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha reacted to protests against Greta Thunberg.
Richa Chadha reacted to protests against Greta Thunberg.
bollywood

Richa Chadha calls burning of Greta Thunberg’s effigies ‘repugnant and immature'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:37 PM IST
  • Richa Chadha criticised the burning of Greta Thunberg’s posters and effigies, calling it 'foolish' and 'embarrassing'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 on Friday.
Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 on Friday.
bollywood

Happy birthday Abhishek: See precious family moments with Aishwarya and Aaradhya

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:04 PM IST
On Abhishek Bachchan's 45th birthday, here is a look at some of his pictures with family, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan reminded everyone of Indian celebrities' support to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Gauahar Khan reminded everyone of Indian celebrities' support to the Black Lives Matter movement.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan questions criticism of global support to protest

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Gauahar Khan disagreed with the view that people from outside India should refrain from commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adarsh Gourav played his first leading role in The White Tiger.
Adarsh Gourav played his first leading role in The White Tiger.
bollywood

Adarsh says he felt insecure when he competed with ‘buff men' at auditions

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:58 PM IST
  • Adarsh Gourav, who shot to fame with Netflix film The White Tiger, has said that he would feel intimidated at auditions. He also revealed that he almost quit the industry in 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kubbra Sait took a dig at Kangana Ranaut via Twitter.
Kubbra Sait took a dig at Kangana Ranaut via Twitter.
bollywood

Kubbra Sait takes indirect dig at Kangana, says calling her 'queen' backfired

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Kubbra Sait took on Kangana Ranaut over her recent comments on the ongoing farmers' protest. Kangana made disparaging comments about Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and other supporters of the agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy.
Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia says she gained around 25 kgs during pregnancy, was fat-shamed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy, and was fat-shamed for it. Some also told her that her life and career have 'come to a halt'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha is being hailed by her fans.
Sonakshi Sinha is being hailed by her fans.
bollywood

Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests: 'Wake up'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Sonakshi Sinha has re-posted a message highlighting humanitarianism amid the farmers' protest, in light of international attention being shed on it after tweets from celebrities such as Rihanna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan was in Maldives for a holiday in January.
Sara Ali Khan was in Maldives for a holiday in January.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim are 'double trouble' together, see throwback pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan may be back in India but is clearly missing the tropical island nation of Maldives. She posted two throwback pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman shared a few pictures of himself in a suit.
Milind Soman shared a few pictures of himself in a suit.
bollywood

Milind Soman says his next marathon outfit may be a tuxedo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Milind Soman has shared throwback pictures of himself in a suit, and said that he may soon be seen running a marathon in a tuxedo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez with Amanda Cerny.
Jacqueline Fernandez with Amanda Cerny.
bollywood

Amanda stands by protesting farmers: 'Guess you won’t be seeing me in Bollywood'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • Amanda Cerny, the close friend and lookalike of Jacqueline Fernandez, stood by her views on the farmers' protest and said that if she was banned from Bollywood for speaking up, so be it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor is due this month.
Kareena Kapoor is due this month.
bollywood

Kareena shares video as she cradles her baby bump: '9 months and going strong'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor is now in the ninth month of her pregnancy and looks happy as ever. The actor is due this month. Watch a new video shared by her on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan play a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan play a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Shah Rukh, Suniel's sons, Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty, play cricket together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan, sons of actors Suniel Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted playing cricket together in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP