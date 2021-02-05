Inside Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani's wedding party: Cousin Shraddha Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, attend. See pics
Actor Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma got married to producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza on Thursday. The couple had a court marriage in the morning and later threw a party for their friends and family members in Mumbai.
Photos from the venue showed Priyaank's cousin Shraddha Kapoor arrive for celebrations. She look stunning in a white sharara set, carrying a golden handbag and posing for pictures for the paparazzi. Her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure were also seen.
Also spotted at the party were Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, all in matching black outfits. Actor-politician Sunny Deol also attended the party. Filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi was seen with his wife.
Other 80-90s actors and Padmini's contemporaries, such as Poonam Dhillon, Juhi Chawla and Bhagyashree, also attended the party in their best traditional outfits.
Shaza, the bride, wore a bright golden saree while Priyaank was seen in a white kurta pyjama and a golden jacket to complement his wife's outfit. Padmini took to Instagram Stories to share multiple photos and videos from the wedding.
Recently, there were rumours that Shraddha, too, will soon tie the knot with photographer Rohan Shrestha. The rumours picked up after actor Varun Dhawan hinted that Rohan might be next in line to get married. Shraddha and Rohan are reportedly dating, and Varun tied the knot earlier last month.
Also read: Urmila Matondkar: I am a proud 47-year-old, people who try to troll by calling me ‘aunty’, they can’t make me feel bad
“Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Rohan wrote in an Instagram Story, congratulating Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal. Reposting the message, Varun wrote back, "I truly am. Hope you are ready."
She was asked about it by a paparazzo at the Mumbai airport recently. He askeif she's planning on getting hitched, Shraddha blushed and replied, in Marathi, "What are you saying?"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Priyaank-Shaza's wedding party: Cousin Shraddha, Anil Kapoor attend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoojit Sircar on OTT boom: Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I waited for these opportunities, says Yami on signing eight films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha calls burning of Greta Thunberg’s effigies ‘repugnant and immature'
- Richa Chadha criticised the burning of Greta Thunberg’s posters and effigies, calling it 'foolish' and 'embarrassing'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Abhishek: See precious family moments with Aishwarya and Aaradhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan questions criticism of global support to protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adarsh says he felt insecure when he competed with ‘buff men' at auditions
- Adarsh Gourav, who shot to fame with Netflix film The White Tiger, has said that he would feel intimidated at auditions. He also revealed that he almost quit the industry in 2015.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kubbra Sait takes indirect dig at Kangana, says calling her 'queen' backfired
- Kubbra Sait took on Kangana Ranaut over her recent comments on the ongoing farmers' protest. Kangana made disparaging comments about Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and other supporters of the agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Dhupia says she gained around 25 kgs during pregnancy, was fat-shamed
- Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy, and was fat-shamed for it. Some also told her that her life and career have 'come to a halt'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests: 'Wake up'
- Sonakshi Sinha has re-posted a message highlighting humanitarianism amid the farmers' protest, in light of international attention being shed on it after tweets from celebrities such as Rihanna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim are 'double trouble' together, see throwback pic
- Sara Ali Khan may be back in India but is clearly missing the tropical island nation of Maldives. She posted two throwback pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman says his next marathon outfit may be a tuxedo
- Milind Soman has shared throwback pictures of himself in a suit, and said that he may soon be seen running a marathon in a tuxedo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amanda stands by protesting farmers: 'Guess you won’t be seeing me in Bollywood'
- Amanda Cerny, the close friend and lookalike of Jacqueline Fernandez, stood by her views on the farmers' protest and said that if she was banned from Bollywood for speaking up, so be it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares video as she cradles her baby bump: '9 months and going strong'
- Kareena Kapoor is now in the ninth month of her pregnancy and looks happy as ever. The actor is due this month. Watch a new video shared by her on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh, Suniel's sons, Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty, play cricket together
- Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan, sons of actors Suniel Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted playing cricket together in Mumbai. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox