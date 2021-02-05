Actor Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma got married to producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza on Thursday. The couple had a court marriage in the morning and later threw a party for their friends and family members in Mumbai.

Photos from the venue showed Priyaank's cousin Shraddha Kapoor arrive for celebrations. She look stunning in a white sharara set, carrying a golden handbag and posing for pictures for the paparazzi. Her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure were also seen.

Shraddha Kapoor at the wedding celebrations.

Shakti Kapoor with wife Shivangi.

Sooraj Pancholi at the wedding.





Also spotted at the party were Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, all in matching black outfits. Actor-politician Sunny Deol also attended the party. Filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi was seen with his wife.

Other 80-90s actors and Padmini's contemporaries, such as Poonam Dhillon, Juhi Chawla and Bhagyashree, also attended the party in their best traditional outfits.

Priyaank and Shaza after their wedding.

Shaza with her bridal party.





Shaza, the bride, wore a bright golden saree while Priyaank was seen in a white kurta pyjama and a golden jacket to complement his wife's outfit. Padmini took to Instagram Stories to share multiple photos and videos from the wedding.

Recently, there were rumours that Shraddha, too, will soon tie the knot with photographer Rohan Shrestha. The rumours picked up after actor Varun Dhawan hinted that Rohan might be next in line to get married. Shraddha and Rohan are reportedly dating, and Varun tied the knot earlier last month.

“Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Rohan wrote in an Instagram Story, congratulating Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal. Reposting the message, Varun wrote back, "I truly am. Hope you are ready."

She was asked about it by a paparazzo at the Mumbai airport recently. He askeif she's planning on getting hitched, Shraddha blushed and replied, in Marathi, "What are you saying?"

