Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's early Rakhi celebrations, with Neetu Kapoor joining them digitally

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appeared to have celebrated Rakhi early this year. The Kapoor siblings came together for a pre-Rakhi dinner in Delhi with their cousin Natasha Nanda, Ritu Nanda’s daughter, in tow.

A picture from the dinner was shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram account. The picture featured Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Natasha Nanda leaning on a couch and smiling for the camera. Riddhima posed with her phone in the hand, with Neetu joining them through a video call.

Sharing the picture, Neetu said, “Cutiesss Pre Raksha bandhan dinner.” Riddhima, too, shared the picture and wrote, “Fam dinner at home #delhidiaries #prerakhidinner Missed a few #mammabearonfacetime.” She also shared a picture in which she's posed with Natasha and gave a glimpse of the dinner set up.

Ranbir is currently in New Delhi, shooting for his untitled film with Luv Ranjan. The actor shares the screen with Shraddha Kapoor in the romantic drama film. It also marks Boney Kapoor's acting debut, who plays Ranbir's father in the film.

The actor has frequently caught up with his sister Riddhima during his stay in the capital while shooting the film. Last year, Ranbir and Riddhima were joined by the actor's girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt. Pictures of the family posing together were shared online.

Besides Luv Ranjan's upcoming film, Ranbir also has the long-delayed Brahmastra in the pipeline. The Dharma Productions film brings Alia and Ranbir together for the first time on the big screen. The sci-fi drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Ranbir also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Rohit Roy and Ashutosh Rana. Speaking about the project with PTI in 2019, Ranbir said, "Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”

The actor has also been roped in for Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal. The film stars Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol as well.