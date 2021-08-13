Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's early Rakhi celebrations, with Neetu Kapoor joining them digitally
bollywood

Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's early Rakhi celebrations, with Neetu Kapoor joining them digitally

Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and their cousin Natasha Nanda celebrated Rakhi early this year. Neetu Kapoor shares pic. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and their cousin Natasha Nanda celebrate Rakhi early this year. 

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appeared to have celebrated Rakhi early this year. The Kapoor siblings came together for a pre-Rakhi dinner in Delhi with their cousin Natasha Nanda, Ritu Nanda’s daughter, in tow. 

A picture from the dinner was shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram account.  The picture featured Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Natasha Nanda leaning on a couch and smiling for the camera. Riddhima posed with her phone in the hand, with Neetu joining them through a video call. 

Sharing the picture, Neetu said, “Cutiesss Pre Raksha bandhan dinner.” Riddhima, too, shared the picture and wrote, “Fam dinner at home #delhidiaries #prerakhidinner Missed a few #mammabearonfacetime.” She also shared a picture in which she's posed with Natasha and gave a glimpse of the dinner set up. 

Ranbir is currently in New Delhi, shooting for his untitled film with Luv Ranjan. The actor shares the screen with Shraddha Kapoor in the romantic drama film. It also marks Boney Kapoor's acting debut, who plays Ranbir's father in the film. 

The actor  has frequently caught up with his sister Riddhima during his stay in the capital while shooting the film. Last year, Ranbir and Riddhima were joined by the actor's girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt. Pictures of the family posing together were shared online. 

Besides Luv Ranjan's upcoming film, Ranbir also has the long-delayed Brahmastra in the pipeline. The Dharma Productions film brings Alia and Ranbir together for the first time on the big screen. The sci-fi drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares new picture of Jeh on Instagram amid controversy around his name. See here

Ranbir also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Rohit Roy and Ashutosh Rana. Speaking about the project with PTI in 2019, Ranbir said, "Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”

The actor has also been roped in for Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal. The film stars Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol as well. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranbir kapoor riddhima kapoor sahni neetu kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ‘are getting married this year’, believes Lara Dutta

PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 07:01 AM IST
bollywood

Alia Bhatt steals Ranbir Kapoor's cap and lets the world know about it: 'When you miss him'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 03:48 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Netflix India uses ZNMD meme to share hilarious biryani-related post

R Madhavan shares optical illusion, says it's ‘kinda crazy’

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP