Inside Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's wedding party: Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor have a ball, see pics

Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and their other family members came together for newlywed Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding party on Monday night. The bash was hosted by Anil Kapoor at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai.

The couple dressed casual for the wedding party. While Rhea opted for a white kaftaan, Karan wore a black floral shirt and a pair of white pants. Masaba Gupta, who was also attending the party, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a happy picture of Rhea and Karan cutting a cake.

Shanaya also shared a bunch of candid pictures featuring cousins Rhea, Sonam, Khushi, Anshula Kapoor and others having a ball. She shared the pictures with the caption, "favs" and a heart emoji.

Farah Khan also shared a glimpse of the father of the bride, Anil Kapoor. He dressed in a grey kurta and a pair of yellow pants, which he matched with his Nehru jacket. She shared a picture with the actor on Instagram and wrote, "FATHER OF THE BRIDE!! @anilskapoor many congratulations papajiiii."

She also posed with Arjun from the party. The actor wore a black tuxedo. Sharing the picture, Farah wrote, "With Brother of the bride! @arjunkapoor demonstrates art of cropping a photo (laughing emoji) just push the other person out. Sorry @kunalrawalofficial."

Although pictures of Janhvi from the party are yet to be shared online, the actor was photographed making her way to the bash.

Check out the photos below:

Pictures from Rhea Kapoor's wedding party.

Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor at the wedding party.

Rhea and Karan tied the knot on Saturday in a ceremony which took place at Anil's home. On Monday, sharing the first pictures from the wedding on Instagram, Rhea said, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more."