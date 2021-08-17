Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's sons Jeh and Taimur play together in this unseen pic

Saba Ali Khan, on Tuesday, shared a collage of two pictures on brother Saif Ali Khan's birthday. While one was a regular father and son picture, the second picture showed Taimur Ali Khan playing with his baby brother, Jeh.

Sharing it on Instagram Stories, Saba wrote: "Abba Happy Birthday Love, Tim and Jeh." Earlier in the day, Saif's oldest child Sara Ali Khan dropped a picture with Saif, Kareena Kapoor and Jehangir Ali Khan. Sharing it, she wrote: "Happiest Birthday Abba. Thank you for being my superhero, my smartest friend, the best conversationalist, the coolest travel buddy, and one of the biggest support systems. Love you." One of the pictures showed Jeh in his mother's arms as Sara and he looked at each other.

Taimur plays with Jeh in the second picture.

The family-- Saif, Kareena, Taimur and Jeh-- left for Maldives to ring in Saif's birthday. Kareena had shared a picture from the beach. Sharing it, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

Talking about her two kids, Kareena Kapoor told Hindustan Times in an interview, “He barely six months old, but Jeh looks exactly like me and Tim looks like Saif [Ali Khan]. At six months, Tim didn’t like too many new faces, but Jeh seems comfortable. Taimur has more of Saif’s personality, and Jeh seems like a wonderful mix."

“Tim is a typical Saggitarian; he is creative, he likes art, colouring and drawing, he loves exploring and whats to know about everything. Jeh is Piscean… let’s see how he is going to develop,” she further added.

Taimur was born in 2016, while Jeh was born in February this year.